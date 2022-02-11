Is Marry Me Based on Jennifer Lopez’s Real Life? Is It Based on a True Story?

‘Marry Me’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a star-crossed love story. Popstar Katalina “Kat” Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is all set to get married to fellow Hispanic popstar Bastian (Maluma) in a grand spectacle of a ceremony during one of their concerts in front of 20 million adoring fans. However, news breaks about an affair between Bastian and Kat’s assistant while the concert is happening. After learning about it, she goes back on the stage and chooses math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) randomly from the crowd before telling him that she will marry him. Charlie realizes that Kat is deeply troubled. More out of concern for her than anything else, he immediately agrees. And that’s how this unlikely couple begin their story of love.

Given that Kat is a music icon like Lopez is in real life, you might be wondering whether ‘Marry Me’ is based on a true story. Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Marry Me Based on Jennifer Lopez’s Real Life?

There are, admittedly, several similarities between Lopez’s life and that of her character. Lopez not only stars in the film but also co-produces and is the main performer on the film’s soundtrack along with Maluma.

“There’s a lot about [Kat] that only somebody like me could understand, right?” Lopez observed how art was imitating life in ‘Marry Me’ during an interview. “I had to keep reminding myself: You know what it’s like to be on stage in front of an arena full of people and something embarrassing happens. That’s happened to you. What do you do? What does it feel like when it all falls apart and you go home and you’re on the TV and they’re making fun of you as if it’s not painful? How does that feel? You know what? You’ve cried in a puddle on the floor too. That’s what it feels like. Or going underwater at that point where you feel like you’re drowning, suffocating in your own decisions that you know are not the right ones.”

Like Kat, Lopez has experienced a very eventful romantic life. As of 2022, she also has been married thrice and has very public relationships with record producer and rapper Sean Combs and actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck. In 2021, Lopez and Affleck started dating again, more than 17 years after they called it quits the first time. So, while certain aspects of Lopez’s life are similar to that of her character in ‘Marry Me,’ the latter isn’t inspired by the former. After all, Charlie Gilbert seems to be entirely fictional.

Is Marry Me Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Marry Me’ isn’t based on a true story. It is inspired by the namesake graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film’s director, Kat Coiro, revealed in an interview that Lopez optioned the graphic novel years ago, but it took a considerable time to get it to the screen. They always knew that Lopez would play the female lead but weren’t sure who to get for the male part. Screenwriter Harper Dill was part of the process of turning the script into a two-hander. Eventually, Owen Wilson joined the cast as Charlie.

