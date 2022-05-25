Is MasterChef on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Franc Roddam, ‘Masterchef’ is a competitive cooking reality show inspired by the namesake British television series. The show pits talented chefs from around the country against one another in different challenges that test their culinary abilities and push them to their limits. After a few weeks of eliminations, the finalists compete to win the trophy along with the prize money and other lucrative deals. First premiered in 2010, the series features celebrity chefs and restauranteurs like Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot, Joe Bastianich, Christina Tosi, and Aarón Sanchez as judges. With its twelfth installment about to release, viewers must be curious to learn more about its streaming information and other details. If you are also one of them, then allow us to be your guide.

What is MasterChef About?

Under the watchful eyes of its celebrity judges, some of the most talented chefs from around the country compete against one another to showcase their culinary skills and prove that they are the best. With team challenges, pressure tests, and elimination tests as some of the regularly featured ways to judge the participants, only the best among the best manage to survive till the end of the competition. The finalists are then tasked to compete in a three-course cook-off, which decides the winner of the coveted Masterchef trophy that comes with the prize money of $250,000.

Is MasterChef on Netflix?

‘MasterChef’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. Since the show is unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, Netflix subscribers can alternatively watch ‘The Final Table‘ or ‘Sugar Rush.’

Is MasterChef on Hulu?

You can live stream the latest episodes of the reality competition series on Hulu + Live TV. People with a basic subscription can watch all the previous seasons of the show here.

Is MasterChef on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘MasterChef.’ However, you can rent or purchase your favorite episodes ($2.99) or the entire season ($24.99) on the official website. We recommend Prime subscribers alternatively stream ‘My Greatest Dishes‘ or ‘Great British Menu.’

Is MasterChef on HBO Max?

Since the reality cooking competition series is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of television shows and movies, subscribers can instead watch ‘Fast Foodies.’

Where to Watch MasterChef Online?

The latest episodes of ‘MasterChef’ are accessible for streaming on FOX’s official website. Meanwhile, one can watch them on live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and SlingTV as well. The series is also available on DirecTV and Xfinity. You can rent or purchase ‘Masterchef’ on popular video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, and Vudu.

How to Stream MasterChef for Free?

Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTubTV (occasionally 14-days) come with a 7-day free trial, while Hulu offers first-time subscribers a 30-day period to experience its services. People who wish to watch the show free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

