Is Monica Naranjo Married? Who is Her Husband?

Spanish singer and performer, Monica Naranjo is one of the most popular and leading voices in the Spanish and Latin American music industry. With having released around 16 albums internationally, Monica is a highly sought-after Spanish artist who has also ventured and succeeded in other arenas like acting, composing, hosting, and music producing. Having a passion for music since age 4, she cultivated it over the years and recorded her first album at 20 after emigrating to Mexico. She has given several hit solos in her career including “Sola,” “Supernatural,” “Entender el amor,” “Sobreviviré,” etc.

The iconic singer has also done quite some work in television, including hosting the Netflix reality series ‘Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia,’ a spin-off of the original show ‘Love Never Lies’ (‘Amor con fianza’), also hosted by Monica. The show follows six couples as they try to figure out whether their connection is as solid as they think it is. They are forced to live apart in a dreamy environment on a beautiful island as the ultimate love test. Thus, with such a successful journey, fans of Monica must be curious to know more about her, and we’ve covered just that!

Monica Naranjo’s Family and Background

Born in Figueres, Spain, the 48-year-old singer realized her love for music at age 4 and hasn’t stopped since. Her father, Francisco was a construction worker, and her mother, Patricia a housewife, and she was the oldest daughter with two younger siblings, Raquel and Enrique. The family migrated from southern to northern Spain in the 1960s, whereas Monica moved to Mexico in 1992. She is sadly known to have had a troubled childhood but has refrained from discussing it any further.

However, music has been her companion through all her good and bad times. She idolized Italian singer Mina. When Monica was around the age of 14, she got enrolled in music school and began learning to sing properly. She was also gifted a voice recorder at that time so that she could use her creativity to compose songs and record them as her own on the recorder. Monica signed a record deal with Sony Music in 1994, in Mexico, and recorded her debut album ‘Mónica Naranjo’ which gave several hit songs. Thus, she shot to fame from her debut album itself and hasn’t looked back since.

Monica Naranjo Ex-Husbands

Monica Naranjo is extremely private when it comes to her personal life. However, it is known that she was first married to music composer and producer Cristóbal Sansano from 1998 to 2002. The duo was first introduced before she released her first album and he was, in fact, her first producer. Cristóbal was also her manager but the marriage only lasted for 4 years after which they got divorced.

Monica was then married to Criminologist, Óscar Tarruella, from 2003 to 2018. This was a turbulent marriage for Monica, about which she talked in her TV show ‘Sex and Mónica’ (‘Mónica y el Sexo’) in 2019. The couple was married for nearly 16 years before getting divorced and they have a son named Aitor Tarruella. Aitor works as a UX / UI Designer for Ubisoft Barcelona in Barcelona.

Is Monica Naranjo Dating Anyone?

No, Monica is currently not dating anyone and is happily single. She is entirely focused and excited about her new work endeavors and does not seem to be interested in anything else. Apart from the reality show, Monica has also released her new single, “Lagrimas de un Angel,” from the new album, ‘Mimétika,’ on November 4. Thus, as she juggles both working as a host and promoting her new album, we wish her the best and more love and success in her future ahead.

