Is Netflix’s Ankahi Kahaniya Based on a True Story?

‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ (which translates to ‘Untold Stories’) is an Indian anthology movie that tells three different and unconventional tales of love. The film’s three segments are directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. All three stories explore life in a big Indian city and revolve around lonely people who are longing for a connection. They end up discovering love and romance in the most unexpected manner.

How the unconventional nature of their relationships impacts their lives will undoubtedly resonate with the viewers. If you are wondering whether these realistic and succinct stories are inspired by any real incidents or true stories, allow us to share everything we know about the inspiration behind ‘Ankahi Kahaniya.’

Is Ankahi Kahaniya a True Story?

No, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ is not based ona true story. All three segments of the movie are based on original ideas from their respective directors and writers. All three filmmakers have shared different interpretations of the title that are represented in their stories.

Chaudhary’s story signifies the untold perception that a person develops about their partner in a relationship. Chaubey’s segment focuses on two characters that speak little about themselves and serves as an untold tale about the city of Mumbai. Iyer Tiwari’s story is about how love the idea of love transforms itself during the various phases of life.

Chaudhary has revealed that he developed the story with writer Zeenat Lakhani with the intention of exploring the circumstance of an extra-marital affair. The tale covers the specific beats that lead to the characters discovering their respective partners’ affairs and how it affects their lives and marriages.

Chaubey’s story is based on a Kannad-language short story titled ‘Madhyantara,’ which his wife recommended to him to read. Chaubey had adapted the story into a screenplay, and by the stroke of luck around the same time, was asked to become a part of the project.

Iyer Tiwari’s segment is based on an idea from writer Piyush Gupta, which revolves around a man falling in love with a mannequin. Iyer Tiwari wanted to look at love from a very different perspective. The story appealed to her because it explores the quirky one-sided relationship between a lonely man and an object that has become the center of his affection.

The directors revealed that when they started working on their respective segments, they were not bound by the compulsion of maintaining any thematic semblance between their stories other than the fact that they should be love stories. It just so happened that all three stories are essentially about unconventional forms of love in a big city, which became the overarching theme of the anthology.

Ultimately, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ is a collage of three beautiful short films that depict love and life. The fictional stories are filled with real emotions that will melt the audience’s hearts and make them cherish the various forms of love they experience in their day-to-day life.

