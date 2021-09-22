Is Netflix’s Confessions of an Invisible Girl Based on a True Story?

‘Confessions of an Invisible Girl’ (known as ‘Confissões de Uma Garota Excluída’ in Portuguese) is a Brazilian teen movie that revolves around Tetê, an awkward high school girl who moves to a new school and faces troubles fitting in. The film is directed by Bruno Garotti and tells a light-hearted story about the complexities of being a teenager and the anxieties one faces at that age.

However, the film also deals with more complex themes such as bullying and self-image. If you enjoyed watching the feel-good comedy and wish to learn more about the inspirations behind ‘Confessions of an Invisible Girl,’ here’s everything you need to know!

Is Confessions of an Invisible Girl a True Story?

No, ‘Confessions of an Invisible Girl’ is not based on a true story. The movie is based on the best-selling fiction novel titled ‘Confissões de uma Garota Excluída, Mal-amada e um (Um Pouco) Dramática’ written by Brazilian author Thalita Rebouças. The book was first published in 2016 and has remained one of the author’s most famous works. Describing the concept of the story, Rebouças has said it is a story of friendship and family, which highlights empathy and tackles some sensitive subjects.

The author recommends the movie be watched with family and has pointed out parents’ role in this teen drama. She noted that parents sometimes might be oblivious to their children’s struggles. This is particularly evident in the movie, where we see Tetê’s parents and grandparents calling her dramatic over the issues she is facing at school. Coincidentally, Rebouças essays the role of Tetê’s mother in the film adaptation of her novel.

The story’s basic premise, which follows a teenage girl going through a transformation and learning to be comfortable with herself, is commonly seen in films of this genre. Likewise, the film features the quintessential “queen bee” character, i.e., the school’s most popular girl, a trope commonly seen in teen movies. In both regards, the film evokes a vibe similar to that of ‘The DUFF‘ and ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.’

The film is set against the beautiful backdrop of Rio de Janeiro, and the author hails from the city. She has said that along with a realistic portrayal of teenage life, the movie also features an authentic representation of the “Carioca” (a term used for anything associated with Rio de Janeiro) culture.

The characters are seen doing activities normal teenagers in Rio do. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the author drew inspiration from personal experiences to craft some aspects of the story. The actors in the film are close to their characters’ age, and it helps them deliver believable performances, further adding to the film’s sense of realism.

Ultimately, ‘Confessions of an Invisible Girl’ is a fictional story that resonates with teenagers of today due to its reliable humor and timely themes. It also opens the door for conversations about serious issues such as bullying and underlines parents’ roles during the difficult teenage phase of their children’s lives. Above all, the film gives the message of accepting yourself and others despite all our shortcomings.

Read More: Best Movies Based on Novels