Is Netflix’s How to Deal with a Heartbreak Based on a True Story? 

Directed by Joanna Lombardi, ‘How to Deal with a Heartbreak’ is a sequel to the 2018 movie dubbed ‘How to Get Over a Breakup.’ The movie features the likes of Jason Day, Jely Reategui, Gisela Ponce de Leon, Karina Jordan, Ana Maria, Christopher Von Uckermann, and Norma Martinez. The movie centers around Maria (Gisela Ponce de Leon), a writer, navigating the unpredictable waves of creativity, guided by her father’s unwavering support and her mother’s gentle encouragement.

However, life takes an unexpected turn, leaving Maria grappling with a loss of motivation to complete her next book, setting the stage for a heartfelt and relatable journey through the highs and lows of creativity, relationships, and personal growth. Given its realistic exploration of themes of family, relationships, and loss, one might wonder if ‘How to Deal with a Heartbreak’ is based on real events. Here are the facts.

Is How to Deal with a Heartbreak a True Story?

‘How to Deal with a Heartbreak‘ is partially based on a true story. The film draws inspiration from the blog and book authored by Maria José Osorio, who also scripted the movie. The director, Joanna Lombardi, is an accomplished filmmaker who has made a notable mark in the industry through her involvement in various films like ‘Alone,’ ‘In House, ‘Ella,’ ‘A Naked Body,’ ‘De Noche,’ ‘How to Get Over a Breakup,’ and more. Interestingly, Joanna’s journey in the entertainment industry began as a writer and producer before making her directorial debut with ‘How to Get Over a Breakup.’

‘How to Deal With a Heartbreak’ is a light-hearted comedy that gracefully imparts some of life’s most profound lessons without losing its playful touch. At its core, the movie showcases that life is a medley of experiences, a mix of highs and lows, joys and sorrows. Maria, the relatable protagonist, embodies the uncertainty we all face at some point in our lives, unsure of our path and struggling to react to the challenges that come our way. Maria’s journey mirrors our own, portraying those moments when we feel lost, lacking a clear purpose or the motivation to move forward.

The film brilliantly underscores that these phases of confusion and lack of motivation are just a natural part of the human experience. Life isn’t always a linear path; sometimes, we stumble, and that’s okay. The movie serves as a reminder that we’re not alone in these struggles and that even in our darkest days, there’s hope. It teaches us that even when we can’t see the way forward, the sun will eventually shine again. It’s about embracing the ebb and flow of life and understanding that every phase, whether joyous or challenging, is an essential part of our growth and evolution.

‘How to Deal With a Heartbreak’ also highlights the significance of family and friendships, portraying them as integral and profound aspects of anyone’s life. These relationships are the bedrock of support and love, especially during challenging times when the world seems to judge and doubt one’s potential. Maria’s deep and unbreakable bond with her best friends, Natalia (Karina Jordan) and Carolina (Jely Reategui), highlights the strength that true friendships bring. They stand by her side, supporting Maria throughout her career, showing understanding, and delivering unwavering friendship. The film makes it explicitly clear that friendships can help us weather the storms in our lives.

In addition to her friends, Maria’s parents, Elena (Norma Martinez) and Fernando, embody the unwavering belief and support that family can offer. Their steadfast faith in Maria, even when she struggles to believe in herself, is a powerful representation of a family’s role as a pillar of strength. Through Maria’s story, the movie emphasizes that having a strong support system—be it through friends or family—can make all the difference when facing life’s challenges. They become the buoy that keeps us afloat when we feel like we’re drowning. It’s a beautiful reminder of the value of relationships in our lives.

‘How to Deal With a Heartbreak’ also delivers a powerful message about the transformative nature of moving on and letting go. Maria’s journey in the film vividly portrays the struggles we all face with our fears, past experiences, and anxieties about the future. Maria’s internal battle against her fears mirrors the struggles many of us go through in our own lives. Yet, as the story unfolds, we witness her growth and determination to conquer these fears. As Maria gains control over her apprehensions, clarity dawns upon her. This newfound clarity becomes a catalyst for Maria, propelling her towards making her dreams a reality. It beautifully illustrates that once we manage to overcome our fears and uncertainties, we can achieve anything we set our minds to.

Despite being only partially based on a true story, ‘How to Deal with a Heartbreak’ delves into important and relatable themes about life. It explores the significance of moving on, the complexities of relationships, the strength of friendships, and the transformative power of facing one’s fears. These themes resonate with audiences and teach us a thing or two about human experience. While not a true story, it reflects the universal challenges and triumphs that many people encounter on their life’s journey.

