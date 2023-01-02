Is Netflix’s Lady Voyeur Based on a True Story?

How safe would you feel if you learn that your neighbors are constantly spying on you? Miranda enjoys watching her neighbor, Cleo, from afar as the sex worker satisfies her clients routinely. Starring Débora Nascimento, Emanuelle Araújo, Angelo Rodrigues, and Nikolas Antunes, Netflix’s crime thriller ‘Lady Voyeur’ recounts the story of a professional hacker, Miranda, and her inconspicuous desire to watch Cleo indulge in sexual activities.

Created by Marcela Citterio, the Brazilian Portuguese limited series has a lot to offer. The show is originally titled ‘Olhar Indiscreto.’ From a web of lies and deceit to an array of sexual adventures undertaken by almost every central character on the show. It presents Miranda’s journey to the center of the chain of events from just being an outside viewer. Consequently, if you are wondering how such a unique story came to be, then we have the answers you are looking for!

Is Netflix’s Lady Voyeur a True Story?

No, ‘Lady Voyeur’ is not based on a true story. Camila Raffanti has penned the original screenplay. The creator Marcela Citterio has also contributed to the development of the plot. ‘Lady Voyeur’ revolves around the titular character, Miranda, who has a boring life of her own. Despite that, she lives vicariously through Cleo and her exotic sexual adventures.

Voyeurism is pretty common as it implies people who enjoy watching other people getting intimate. However, the consequences faced by Miranda are very uncommon. When Cleo wants to go for a weekend getaway, she asks the former to dog sit for her pet. Ultimately, her disappearance causes a stir, and Miranda begins to question everything she witnesses. She sleeps with one of Cleo’s clients, and this unravels her whole life. Viewers are bound to question the origins of the plot, given how it unfolds in all directions.

The creator and directors of the series have done a great job of tying all loose ends together. The sequence of events and the ultimate climax answer all the questions viewers might end up with. Miranda’s story is realistic as her job relies on her snooping around and finding the truth behind people’s actions. She is inherently curious about everything, and hence she ends up being a voyeur.

Furthermore, the show features a dysfunctional family where nobody is honest with each other. An honest portrayal of relationships and family ties also furthers the originality aspect of the show. Heitor and his family are extremely wealthy. However, they have no love or respect for one another. They feed off each other and only hide behind a facade of intricate lies. The characters in the story are also willing to go to any lengths to protect themselves and let someone else take the fall.

In a world where honesty and integrity are diminishing every day, such harsh depictions of people and society as a whole are necessary to open our eyes to the truth. Moreover, the show sheds light on the concepts and conditions of prostitution and sex trafficking. As it turns out, the whole operation is at the center of the plot and makes us see the reality of sex workers in the 21st century.

To make money, people can sell human beings or even auction them off to the highest bidder. We are thankful that this aspect is entirely fictionalized for the sake of the story. Nobody needs another crime ring to take over innocent people’s lives. In conclusion, even though ‘Lady Voyeur’ poses some realistic situations, it is not based on actual incidents. The show is a work of fiction and thrives in the shadow of revenge and corruption.

