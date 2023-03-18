Is Netflix’s Maestro in Blue Based on a True Story?

Created by Christoforos Papakaliatis, Netflix’s ‘Maestro in Blue’ (originally titled ‘Maestro’) is a Greek crime drama series set during the COVID-19 pandemic. It centers on a musician named Orestes, who relocates to a tiny island after being hired to organize a music festival. He begins preparing his music pupils for the much-awaited festival when, somewhat unexpectedly, he finds embroiled in a romantic relationship that intensifies over time.

Also, Orestes finds himself drawn into other people’s issues because of the small community on the lovely island, which complicates his stay on the island. Featuring compelling performances from talented actors like Christoforos Papakaliatis, Klelia Andriolatou, Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, and Fanis Mouratidis, the crime drama show covers several socially relevant issues through its relatable characters. Moreover, the authentic portrayal of the Greek island and the mysterious residents of the island makes one wonder if ‘Maestro in Blue’ and its residents exist in real life. If you wish to explore the same, we’ve got you covered. Let’s begin!

Is Maestro in Blue A True Story?

No, ‘Maestro in Blue’ is not based on a true story. The Netflix series is the brainchild of the lead actor Christoforos Papakaliatis who has also directed a few of the episodes. Despite being a piece of fiction, it is easy to see how much the show is inspired by real-life elements and the ever-evolving concept of the different faces of love. Book lovers would find this series fascinating as it gives life to a story that feels straight out of the pages of a romantic novel with strong characters and a tale of forbidden love; however, the series is not based on a novel.

For many viewers, it might seem plausible to think how the tale of star-crossed lovers might have roots in reality, where a foreign music teacher while handling students on a daily basis on a quaint island, might develop romantic feelings for his student. Despite the fact that the act is snared upon and seen as an unethical thing, the occurrence of the same is more common than one might think. Attraction cannot be controlled, and feelings come uncalled for; however, it must be remembered that we are not romanticizing any relationship and “love is love” till certain legal boundaries. The series tells the beautiful yet forbidden tale of love between Orestes and Klelia, whose incomplete love story spirals into something more complicated than what meets the eye. Klelia’s father finds out and is against their relationship and wants Orestes out of the island. But the show must go on, and Orestes attempts to continue his lessons to put up the music festival as planned.

In another twist of events, we find a raw portrayal of a gay couple whose fight against society begins at home, where we see heart-wrenching scenes of violence extorted to a young man simply because of his sexuality. Themes of violence and hate towards the LGBT community have been portrayed extremely well, which paints a picture of the need to have difficult conversations with children. All in all, the series is a great one with a very intimate and raw portrayal of love that is not necessarily romanticised. Christoforos Papakaliatis has done a brilliant job by putting up a mirror in front of the audience where emotions and conversations are not filtered, nor is love romanticized; rather, the dark side of love is put up. That being said, the series is a complete work of fiction created for the sake of entertainment purpose.

