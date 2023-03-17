Where is Netflix’s Maestro in Blue Filmed?

Created by Christoforos Papakaliatis, Netflix’s ‘Maestro in Blue’ (originally titled ‘Maestro’) is a Greek crime drama series set during the pandemic. It follows a musician named Orestes, who travels to a small island when he gets the job of setting up a music festival. As he begins preparing his music students for the highly anticipated festival, he gets involved in a romantic affair quite unexpectedly, which becomes more intense with time.

Moreover, due to the small society of the beautiful island, Orestes finds himself pulled into other people’s problems, making life complicated for him. Starring Christoforos Papakaliatis, Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, and Fanis Mouratidis, the romantic drama show unfolds in the Greek paradise, which includes scenic landscapes of the villages and beaches, as Orestes explores the island and its people. The bright and picturesque visuals contrast with the dark theme of crime, which is overshadowed by the beauty of the place. So, if you find yourself wondering where ‘Maestro in Blue’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

Maestro in Blue Filming Locations

‘Maestro in Blue’ is filmed in Greece, especially in Paxos, Corfu, and Athens. The principal photography for the debut season of the drama series reportedly commenced in early July 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in January 2022. Now, without much ado, let us walk you through the specific locations of the Greek paradise and fill you in on all the details about the Netflix show’s production!

Paxos, Greece

The Greek island, Paxos, serves as one of the prominent shooting locations for ‘Maestro in Blue,’ with the production team making the most of the panoramic landscapes of the island to include in the backdrop of the scenes. For instance, the place where Klelia and Orestis meet for the first time and where the former regularly drinks with her friends is the main port on Paxos, Gaios. Apart from the Gaios Marina, Ypapanti’s Cave in Lefkimme, Gaios also features in the crime series. The latter can be spotted during the scene involving Sofia’s secret meeting with the doctor.

Additionally, the Agia Triada Church, Church Analipsi, and seemingly Themellio Café – Bar, all in Gaios, serve as important filming sites. The cast and crew members do not limit themselves to Gaios; they even travel to other parts of the island for shooting. For instance, the village of Lakka is used as the location for taping the school and rehearsal scenes. Furthermore, the Erimitis and Galazio beaches are visited by the production unit of ‘Maestro in Blue.’ Besides, the season 1 scene involving Klelia and Orestis sneaking away by boat to the caves was recorded in and around the Blue Caves.

Corfu, Greece

Another Greek island that appears in several portions of ‘Maestro in Blue’ is Corfu, AKA Kerkyra. Klelia and Orestis are seen walking around the Liston promenade, with the nearby Spianada Square also featuring in a few scenes. Other than that, the cast and crew were spotted at various sites across the island during the season 1 filming schedule, including Cavalieri Hotel, Holy Church of Saint Spyridon, and NOS coffee shop at Loxagoi Arh Kasfiki 19.

Athens, Greece

Additional portions of ‘Maestro in Blue’ are taped in the prominent coastal city of Athens. The team utilizes the city’s aesthetic topography to shoot scenes against suitable backdrops. In particular, they reportedly set up camp in Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens at 1 Vasileos Georgiou A, Syntagma Square Str and Pallas Theater at Voukourestiou 5, both in Athens, to lens some pivotal sequences for the series.

