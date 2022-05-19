Is Now and Then Based on a True Story?

‘Now & Then’ is a thriller series created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. It follows a group of friends from Miami celebrating their graduation. However, after one of them accidentally dies, the others keep their involvement a secret. Nonetheless, nearly twenty years later, a mysterious text threatens to unveil the truth about that fateful night and destroy the friends’ lives.

The compelling bilingual series deals with several complex themes and scenarios through the friends’ plight. Moreover, the cultural context and relatable drama add a sense of realism to the story. Therefore, viewers must be wondering whether the series is inspired by real events or true stories. If you are looking for answers in that regard, here is everything you need to know about the inspiration behind ‘Now & Then.’

Is Now & Then a True Story?

No, ‘Now & Then’ is not based on a true story. The series is based on an original concept by creators Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. The duo developed the idea with a team of talented writers. The idea originated from a mental image that Campos and Neira came up with. They imagined a group of friends in a life-changing accident and wondered what sort of story could be told about the friends’ lives before and after the accident. From there, the concept evolved into the story of Marcos, Pedro, Alejandro, Ana, Sofia, and Dani.

The series is primarily set in Miami and represents the Hispanic and Latin-American culture in the city. In an interview, director Gideon Raff revealed that the show’s creative team strived for authenticity while portraying life in the city of Miami. Raff stated that they treated the city as a character in itself and tried their best to capture its glamour without falling for the tropes and cliches established by other television shows and movies set in Miami. In the same interview, Neira stated that the series focuses on depicting the commonalities and similarities between the Latin-American culture and the rest of the world. Thus, the series becomes more engrossing and relatable for audiences of all cultural backgrounds.

The series tackles several themes but primarily deals with the reality of life. It showcases the friends’ aspirations for life at an age where everyone dreams and imagines shaping their lives to be a certain way. However, the harsh realities and challenges of life as an adult completely change the worldviews of these main characters. Therefore, the series creates a narrative contrast by forcing the characters to deal with two life-altering events set nearly twenty years apart.

The premise of a group of friends hiding a secret and being blackmailed is comparable to the classic slasher film ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’ However, unlike the teen-oriented film franchise, the series deals with several mature themes, such as financial struggles, infidelity, crime, etc., that adults deal with. Therefore, the show’s narrative is grounded in reality. Ultimately, ‘Now & Then’ is a fictional story that examines the harsh realities of adulthood compared to the carefree exuberance of youth. The emotionally compelling narrative is framed as a layered thriller with cultural context, making the series a unique experience.

