A wonderful and talented actress, Olivia Holt has been entertaining us since her Disney Channel days. Starting as a theatre artist, Holt was first inducted into acting through TV commercials when she started advertising for popular brands like Hasbro and Mattel at the age of 10. In 2011, Holt landed her first main role in Disney XD’s ‘Kickin’ it’ as Kim. From there, there was no looking back for the actress as she went on to become a household name in Disney, appearing in the 2012 movie ‘Girl vs. Monster’ as Skylar Lewis and the 2014 series ‘I Didn’t Do it’ as Lindy Watson.

Producers and Directors were quick to notice this young and talented actress. Soon after, she began landing roles in movies like 2017’s ‘Same Kind Of Different As Me’ and 2018’s ‘Status Update.’ In 2017, she also landed a significant role as Dagger in Marvel’s ‘Cloak and Dagger.’ Along with her acting prowess, Holt is also an accomplished singer and has released a few acclaimed singles. In 2020, Olivia Holt got the chance to act as Kate Wallis on Freeform’s teen thriller series ‘Cruel Summer.’ Her fascinating performance left her ever-increasing fanbase in awe. With such a brilliant career, fans often wonder if this young actress has a special someone in her life. Here is everything we found out!

Olivia Holt’s Former Relationships

In 2012, Olivia met her co-actor, Luke Benward, while working on the sets of the movie ‘Girl vs Monsters.’ The two were noticed to be cozying up to each other and even went on romantic escapades together. Soon they started dating, which was confirmed by Benward in an interview. Fans of both talents found the couple to be adorable. Unfortunately, after over a year of dating and filling social media with their beautiful memories, Holt and Benward decided to go their separate ways.

In 2015, it seemed like the beautiful young actress found love again when she started posting pictures with a mystery guy on her social media. Fans grew curious about this guy until Olivia herself broke the silence and said in an interview, “I do [have a boyfriend], his name is Ray. He’s a dream boy. We actually just met pretty recently, but I’m so crazy about him, it’s kind of hard not to talk about him. I’m just really content and happy with my life right now. I’m on cloud nine.”

Olivia and Ray Kearin had a whirlwind affair and seemed completely in love with each other. After dating for two years, the two reportedly broke up in November 2017. Naturally, fans were devastated to learn about the couple’s separation. Right after the couple’s breakup in 2017, rumors about Olivia Holt and ‘Twilight’ actor Taylor Lautner started doing the rounds.

The two were spotted together at various events towards the end of 2017. Immediately speculations arose about the two being together and possibly dating. It should be noted that these speculations were never confirmed as neither Taylor nor Olivia addressed the rumors.

Olivia Holt’s Boyfriend

Currently, Olivia Holt is in a beautiful relationship with Tony Ferrari, an indie musician who has started making a name for himself in the music industry. It is unclear as to when the two met, but on January 15, 2021, Olivia Holt shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram, celebrating Tony’s birthday. From the pictures, it becomes clear that the two are very much in love and happy with each other.

On February 14, Tony too shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram wishing his beautiful beau on valentine’s day. It is lovely to see two young people so much in love, and we would like to wish them the very best for the coming days.

Read More: Everything We Know About Chiara Aurelia