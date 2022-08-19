Is Orphan (2009) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Orphan’ is a 2009 psychological thriller movie that revolves around a couple who adopts a mysterious 9-year-old girl after tragically losing their unborn child. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the horror movie features stellar performances from some of the talented names in Hollywood, including Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard, Isabelle Fuhrman, C. C. H. Pounder, and Jimmy Bennett. Even though it received mixed reviews from critics, the movie garnered much appreciation from fans of the genre as it has several scares throughout the narrative. If you are yet to watch the thriller, you must be eager to learn more about the movie, including where you can catch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Orphan About?

The narrative follows a couple — Kate and John Coleman — who tries to recover from the loss of their unborn child. In order to fill the void, they decide to adopt a child from the orphanage, where they meet Esther for the very first time. The couple gravitates toward the 9-year-old Esther and takes her home as their new daughter. As some dangerous events start to unfold, Kate suspects that Esther might not be as innocent and angelic as she appears to be. Do you wish to find out the truth about Esther? For that, you will need to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so online!

Is Orphan on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Orphan’ on its platform. However, there are several other horror thrillers you can turn to on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Eli‘ and ‘Before I Wake.’

Is Orphan on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Orphan’ is unavailable on the streamer. However, you have the option to check out other alternatives that Hulu houses, such as ‘The Lodge‘ and ‘Lights Out.’

Is Orphan on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Orphan’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you can get access to the Vera Farmiga-starrer by adding the Paramount+ add-on to your current plan. You can learn more about it by heading here! For subscribers looking to watch similar movies through their regular subscriptions, you can check out ‘Malicious‘ and ‘Look Away.’

Is Orphan on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Orphan’ is not available on HBO Max. However, you can make the most of your subscription and turn to other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘The Uninvited‘ and ‘The Haunting in Connecticut.’

Where to Watch Orphan Online?

You can watch ‘Orphan’ on Paramount+, DirecTV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you have the option to purchase the movie on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Orphan For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+ provides a 7-day free trial to all its new users. Besides that, DirecTV and Xfinity give free access to their content for the first 5 and 30 days, respectively, to their new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Orphan’ for free. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to never resort to illegal means to watch their favorite content and instead pay for the relevant subscriptions and support the cinematic arts.

