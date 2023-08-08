Is Pascale Hutton’s Rosemary Pregnant in When Calls the Heart?

Based on Janette Oke’s eponymous book, Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart‘ is a drama series that has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered in 2014. It follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher who arrives in a small coal mining town on the Western frontier, later known as Hope Valley. As she lets go of her high society life and embraces her new home, she finds love, purpose, and several endearing friends, such as Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton).

Fans have been heartbroken seeing Rosemary struggle to have a child for a while, but given the events of season 9, they have been curious if she is finally pregnant. Besides, they have been wondering if actress Pascale Hutton is expecting a child in real life as well. Well, let’s find out the truth, shall we? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Rosemary Pregnant in When Calls the Heart Season 10?

Rosemary and Lee have eagerly tried for a baby since season 6; however, they have been only met with disappointment and pain each time. Specifically, the former is devastated in her struggle with infertility, and though she is happy for her friends with children, including Elizabeth, she yearns for a tiny one in her own home. Not just that, the Coulters even contemplate adoption when sisters Lillian and Grace visit Hope Valley with the orphaned kids in their care. Still, things do not seem to work out for Lee and Rosemary, and they constantly hope for a child of their own.

Thankfully, the couple’s prayers are finally heard in season 9 episode 10, when Rosemary falls sick and believes she may have stomach flu. But when she visits Faith for a medical diagnosis, she learns she could be pregnant. Though Rosemary initially keeps it a secret until she can confirm it, she gradually shares the news with her equally joyful husband. Later, she shares the happy news with Elizabeth, who fully supports this new development in her best friend’s life.

As Rosemary and Lee start planning for their baby, time flies by, and in season 10 episode 1, she is just a few weeks away from giving birth. Though the couple is slightly struggling with the financial crisis in town after the foundry is closed, they still help as many families in Hope Valley as possible. Meanwhile, Elizabeth pitches in to help Rosemary and even gives her some old maternity clothes to help make things easier for her. The mother-to-be also shares her fears and apprehensions with her friend, worrying that she would not be a good parent. Yet, Elizabeth comforts Rosemary and assures her that she will be the best mother to her soon-to-be-born child.

Is Pascale Hutton Pregnant?

As much as fans would have been thrilled to see the reel and reality combine, Pascale Hutton is not pregnant. In fact, the actress has been filming her pregnancy scenes in season 10 by sporting a prosthetic baby bump. Pascale shared about the same in a July 2023 Instagram post, where she wrote, “This was my first day filming season 10 with Rosemary’s baby bump!! I can’t wait to share the pregnancy ride with you starting July 30th!!!”

Off-screen, Pascale keeps her personal life away from the public eye, but we do know that she tied the knot with actor Danny Dorosh in 2002. Married for more than fifteen years, the couple has two sons together, and the actress doesn’t reveal much about them on social media platforms. Nevertheless, Pascale is quite content with her lovely family and has made no such announcements of having another child. Thus, fans speculating her to be pregnant like her character in ‘When Calls the Heart’ just proves how convincing she is in her portrayal of Rosemary.

