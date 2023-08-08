Is Passages on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Passages’ is a French romantic drama movie that depicts the love story of a long-time gay couple whose relationship is put to test when one of them starts having an affair with a woman. Helmed by the celebrated filmmaker Ira Sachs, the love triangle film features heartfelt performances by Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Erwan Kepoa Falé, Arcadi Radeff, and Léa Boublil.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, indicating universal acclaim. Apart from the brilliant onscreen performances by the actors, ‘Passages’ is elevated by the deep and humanistic touch that is predominant throughout the story. So, if you are eager to learn more about the romantic film, including where to watch it, we have got you covered!

What is Passages About?

Set in the romantic streets of Paris, the narrative follows a married gay couple — Tomas and Martin — whose long-time marriage is tested to the limit when the former gets involved in an impulsive and passionate affair with a young schoolteacher named Agathe. However, when Martin also begins an affair of his own, Tomas is forced to make some serious life decisions, something he is unprepared to confront. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the movie yourself!

Is Passages on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Passages’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. But thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, there are plenty of other romantic movies you can tune into, such as ‘The Half Of It‘ and ‘Alex Strangelove.’

Is Passages on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Passages’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much as HBO Max houses some excellent alternatives, including ‘Desert Hearts‘ and ‘Tangerine.’

Is Passages on Hulu?

No, ‘Passages’ is not a part of Hulu’s massive catalog of content. However, you have the option of turning to other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Free Fall‘ and ‘Pit Stop.’

Is Passages on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Passages’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to similar movies on the streaming giant. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Shake It All About‘ and ‘Soft Lad.’

Where to Watch Passages Online?

‘Passages’ has been released exclusively in theaters, so, there is currently no way for you to watch the romantic drama movie online. The only way you can catch the Ben Whishaw starrer is by heading to your nearest cinema hall. So, if your patience is running thin and cannot wait to watch the film, you are more than welcome to check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Passages For Free?

‘Passages’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms at the moment, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we humbly request all our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscription to watch their favorite content instead of turning to unethical and illegal means to do the same.

Read More: Best Love Triangle Movies