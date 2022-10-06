Is Pennyworth Season 3 Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Pennyworth’ is a crime drama series based on the eponymous character from DC Comics ‘Batman,’ delving into his early years before he became associated with the vigilante superhero. Created by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, the series chronicles follows a young Alfred Pennyworth and serves as a prequel to the TV series ‘Gotham’ and the novel ‘V for Vendetta.’ The show first debuted in July 2019, and after two successful iterations, it has returned with a thrilling season 3. So, if you wish to learn more about what to expect and where to watch it, here are all the details you need.

What is Pennyworth Season 3 About?

Five years after the Stormcloud threat is averted and the civil war ends, Patrick Wayne approaches Alfred with a new threat looming over society- a substance named Lullaby State. This psychedelic drug is being administered to innocent adolescents, taking control of their minds and making them go on a murderous rampage. Tasked with ending the problem, Alfred teams up once again with Thomas and Martha and starts assembling an international team of skilled individuals.

However, the mission is not as easy as it seems, as the Raven Society is still functional, with Bet causing mindless bloodshed. Not just that, the arrival of some new supervillains threatens the city as Alfred races against time to save the day. To catch up with Batman’s future Butler, you must watch season 3, and this is how you can do so!

Is Pennyworth Season 3 on Netflix?

No, ‘Pennyworth’ season 3 is not included in Netflix’s vast collection of movies and TV shows. Nevertheless, you can utilize your subscription to watch similar shows like ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage‘ and ‘The Sandman.’ The latter is also based on a DC Comics character and will be right up your alley.

Is Pennyworth Season 3 on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Pennyworth’ season 3 elsewhere. Albeit, they shall find many exciting alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘Legion‘ and ‘The Gifted.’ Both shows check the boxes of superhero characters and thrilling action sequences.

Is Pennyworth Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Pennyworth’ season 3 is not a part of Amazon Prime’s content library, you can watch the first two seasons on the streaming platform here. Moreover, you can enjoy other shows for free, like ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ which features secret organizations with plans to implement totalitarian regimes, similar to the Raven Society that Alfred fights.

Is Pennyworth Season 3 on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘Pennyworth’ season 3 is exclusively available on HBO Max; you can find all the details here.

Where to Watch Pennyworth Season 3 Online?

Currently, you can watch ‘Pennyworth’ season 3 only on HBO Max. In addition, you can stream previous seasons on DirecTV, FuboTV, Spectrum On Demand, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. You can even purchase or rent seasons 1 and 2 on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Pennyworth Season 3 For Free?

Sadly, HBO Max does not offer any free trials to subscribers, so there is no way to watch ‘Pennyworth’ season 3 free of cost. That said, we recommend our readers not to use illegal methods to watch the show and pay for relevant channels instead.

