Is Psych 3 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Featuring stand-out performances by James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Jazmyn Simon, Corbin Bernsen, and Maggie Lawson, ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ is a comedy film directed and co-written by Steve Franks. The movies centers upon Gus’ attempts to uncover the mysterious past of Selena before they get married. With anxieties of fatherhood primarily driving his decisions, he suddenly finds himself on a hilarious journey around the city that leads him to unexpected revelations. If you are intrigued by the film’s plot and wish to learn more about it, then we have got you covered!

What is Psych 3: This Is Gus About?

As he is about to become a father, Gus desperately wants to get married and settle down with Selena as soon as possible. The birth of his child is going to be life-changing for him, but before Gus embraces parenthood, he wants to give his child the stability of a two-parent household. Unfortunately, before he could exchange his wedding vows with Selena, he realizes that she still has to sign the divorce papers from her previous marriage, which she refuses to do.

Shocked by her puzzling behavior, Shawn, accompanied by his friend, decides to investigate her past as she appears to be hiding a lot of secrets from them. As they venture out on their misadventures around the city looking for answers, their hilarious confrontation with strangers and acquaintances can keep anyone hooked to the end. Curious to learn where you can stream the film? Here’s all the streaming information you need.

Is Psych 3: This Is Gus on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ on other platforms since it is currently not available on the streaming giant. However, they can also watch other comedy movies on the platform like ‘Murder Mystery‘ or ‘The Half Of It.’

Is Psych 3: This Is Gus on Hulu?

Sadly, the comedy film is not available on Hulu. We recommend subscribers looking for somewhat similar movies stream ‘Breakup at a Wedding‘ or ‘35 and Ticking.’

Is Psych 3: This Is Gus on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offering does not include ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus.’ Moreover, the movie is also not accessible as on-demand content on the platform. Prime subscribers can alternatively watch ‘It’s Complicated.’

Is Psych 3: This Is Gus on HBO Max?

No, James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill-starrer is not available on HBO Max. Viewers looking for other comedy movies may like ‘Desperately Seeking Susan‘ or ‘Brown Sugar.’

Where to Watch Psych 3: This Is Gus Online?

‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ is a Peacock Original movie. People who have a subscription to the platform can watch the comedy film here. The Steve Franks directorial is exclusively available on the streamer, and it is not even accessible on VOD platforms for rent/purchase.

How to Stream Psych 3: This Is Gus for Free?

Peacock comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you plan on watching the movie free of charge, then you can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite films online only after paying for them.

