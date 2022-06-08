Is Queer as Folk Reboot on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Queer as Folk’ is a reimagination of the eponymous British series by Russell T Davies. The drama show follows a diverse group of friends whose lives are forever altered due to a haunting tragedy. The survivors try their best to get past the pain and live their lives while honoring the past. The series presents both the glamorous and painful parts of being part of the LGBTQ+ community. While the series celebrates their beautiful culture, it also sheds light on the struggles that the members of the community have to go through. If you think that the show is just what you need, here’s how you can watch it!

What is Queer as Folk Reboot About?

Set in New Orleans, Louisiana, ‘Queer as Folk’ follows the aftermath of a fatal tragedy. The show introduces the viewers to a group of friends with diverse sexualities who are active participants in events surrounding the LGBTQ+ culture. During one such celebration, a shootout occurs, affecting many. Following the incident, the survivors try to free themselves of the fear born from it. The road to recovery may be full of personal demons, but the friends are ready to face the situation with each other’s help. If you cannot wait to watch the show yourself, here’s how you can do it!

Is Queer as Folk Reboot on Netflix?

No, ‘Queer as Folk’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer some shows that may catch your attention, like ‘Feel Good‘ and ‘Sex Education.’ The two shows beautifully depict the intricacies when it comes to discovering one’s sexuality and much more.

Is Queer as Folk Reboot on Hulu?

Hulu does not have ‘Queer as Folk’ as a part of its regular offerings. If the drama series has piqued your interest, we recommend checking out ‘Pose‘ and ‘The Bisexual.’ Through these shows, viewers can explore the different aspects of the LGBTQ+ community and how society behaves towards them.

Is Queer as Folk Reboot on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Queer as Folk’ is not available on Amazon Prime. Instead, subscribers to the platform can watch similar shows like ‘The Wilds‘ and ‘One Mississippi.’ With strong lesbian leads, the productions present beautiful stories worth your time.

Is Queer as Folk Reboot on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘Queer as Folk,’ the platform offers other excellent stories representing the LGBTQ+ community, such as ‘It’s a Sin‘ and ‘Gentleman Jack.’ Inspired by real-life events, the shows focus on characters who try their best to live their lives while surrounded by society’s scorn. Coincidentally, ‘It’s a Sin’ is another brainchild of Russell T Davies.

Where to Watch Queer as Folk Reboot Online?

‘Queer as Folk’ is exclusively available on Peacock here. The show is a Peacock Original and not available on any other platform.

How to Stream Queer as Folk Reboot for Free?

Peacock does not offer any free trials that can be used to watch ‘Queer as Folk.’ We request our readers to not use any illegal channels to watch the series. Paying the relevant platforms helps those who are involved in the making of your beloved shows.

Read More: 20 Best LGBTQ TV Series on Netflix Right Now