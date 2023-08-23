Is QVC’s Shawn Killinger Married? Who is Her Husband?

Bringing an array of choices and revitalizing the shopping experience, QVC features a series of shows highlighting a wide range of products. The free-to-air television network dives into the qualities and deliverables of countless products that satisfy necessities and offer luxury to consumers. The shopping channel features different hosts and presenters who dive into the intricacies of a product while also offering the details and benefits of various items.

The list of products can range from household and kitchen appliances to fashion and apparel. Shawn Killinger is one of the hosts on QVC whose ability to showcase lifestyle and beauty products remains unmatched. Naturally, fans remain curious about one of the most famous hosts of the network. So, if you’re also wondering more about Shawn Killinger’s life and background, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Shawn Killinger’s Age and Background

Originally from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the television presenter spent her early years in Mexico City, Mexico. Shawn’s family had to move consistently for work arrangements, allowing her to soak whatever new experiences her surroundings offered. The 50-year-old television personality is extremely close to her family. Shawn was supposed to be named Brooke as a child, but her mother ultimately had the final call.

Despite sharing a close relationship with her parents and older brother, Shawn had to sustain a heartbreaking loss recently. The star lost her father to cancer on May 2, 2020. Despite the gutwrenching loss, Shawn continues to honor her father’s memory by paying remembrance and tribute to his life. As for education, Shawn graduated high school in Mexico City and then attended college at Penn State University, where she received her Bachelor’s in Marketing. After college, Shawn quickly discovered her talent for broadcasting.

Shawn Killinger’s Profession

Equipped with an intersectional understanding of marketing and branding, Shawn joined CBS News in 1995 as an intern. Here, the star interned with Dan Rather on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman.’ The following year she started working as a production assistant at the renowned news channel. Not too long after, Shawn tried her reporting skills and joined WRGB-TV, CBS Albany, New York, as a Morning Reporter. This role helped Shawn hone her skills in front of the camera and excel in on-air hosting. Ultimately she joined WKMG-TV CBS Orlando as a Weekday Morning Anchor. The cumulative skills earned during these experiences helped transform Shawn’s professional trajectory. To continue her path to success, the star joined NBC’s ‘The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,’ as a cast member.

While Shawn had hoped this opportunity to open the doors to unbound success, things soon turned topsy-turvy. Ultimately, Shawn was fired from the show. Martha Stewart booted Shawn from the show for saying, “Fake it till you make it.” During this time, QVC was looking for an on-air host. Naturally, Shawn applied for the role, and applying for the job opening ended up becoming the best choice for her career. Since then, the star has continued to highlight the intricacies of different products and help customers find the best items on QVC. With a career that has spanned over a decade, Shawn continues to channel her endearing and enthusiastic energy during different segments. Over the years, the star has accrued wide renown for her candor and ease of selling.

Shawn Killinger’s Husband

While her professional life is full of milestones and fun, Shawn’s personal life is also full of sweet moments. Shawn is married to Joseph Carretta, and the couple shares a daughter named Jagger Jude. The duo tied the knot in April 2003 and have since continued to experience matrimonial bliss together. While their relationship is full of love, it does not mean that the couple did not have to face their share of ups and downs. After marriage, Shawn and her husband faced a miscarriage, something that affected the duo deeply.

However, the duo did not despair and remained steadfast in their resolve. Ultimately, their wishes were answered after the duo was blessed with a daughter through adoption. In addition to raising Jagger together, Shawn is also the mother of two adult stepsons. When the star isn’t working and spending time with her family, she likes to write and reflect on her thoughts. Shawn shares a variety of interests, some of which include speaking in a British accent and horsey fox hunt decor. As such, Shawn continues to embrace the new challenges of life while also embracing all the triumphs that come her way.

