Is Radhe Shyam on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Directed and written by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is an Indian period romantic drama film that stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The movie is set in 1970s Europe and revolves around Vikramaditya and Prerna, two drastically distinct individuals whose beliefs and philosophies of life are in conflict with each other at every turn. When the two cross paths, a heartwarming romance eventually blossoms between the two and provides a unique insight into human nature, love, science, and spirituality. In case you feel that the premise sounds interesting and wish to learn more about it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Radhe Shyam About?

Vikramaditya is a happy-go-lucky individual who believes in living in the moment and blindly trusts destiny and fate to help him find his place in the world eventually. His spontaneous and flirtatious nature, along with an infectious charm, easily impresses every woman he meets. But Vikramaditya is least interested in commitments and is too preoccupied with enjoying every moment of his single life to its fullest. On the other hand, Prerna does not depend upon destiny and fate as she puts her faith in science. While she may initially come off as an inconsiderate and rude individual, deep down, she is nothing like what she presents herself to be. When the two conflicting characters meet, an unlikely relationship forms between the two that changes their lives forever.

Is Radhe Shyam on Netflix?

The streaming giant has an extensive offering that includes several popular romantic films. Unfortunately, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is not a part of it as of now. People who have a Netflix subscription can instead watch ‘Saaho.’

Is Radhe Shyam on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime’s massive catalog does not include Indian period romantic drama films as of now. However, there are online reports that the film will eventually be released on the streamer in the coming months. Therefore, we recommend our readers regularly check Amazon Prime’s official website. In the meantime, viewers can watch ‘Mister‘ or ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan.’

Is Radhe Shyam on Disney+ Hotstar?

The film is unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, it’s highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream romantic films like ‘Shiddat‘ or ‘2 States.’

Where to Watch Radhe Shyam Online?

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer is all set to release theatrically on March 11, 2022, worldwide. Therefore people who wish to watch the film will have to book their tickets to the nearest cinema halls if they don’t wish to wait for its online release. Tickets for ‘Radhe Shyam’ are available on BookMyShow (India) and Fandango (United States).

How to Stream Radhe Shyam for Free?

The film is currently not possible to stream for free as it is only released in cinema halls. Viewers will have to wait for its arrival on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

