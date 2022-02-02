Is Raised by Wolves Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Or HBO Max?

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, ‘Raised by Wolves’ is a sci-fi series that follows the aftermath of a great war that destroys the Earth. The remainder of humanity persists in a new world dominated by androids. They are responsible for looking after the human colonies that helplessly spiral into chaos and hostility. Soon, the androids realize how difficult it is to manage humankind. This thought-provoking TV show released on September 3, 2020, and since then, it has received a lot of appreciation from audiences. Starring Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, and many more talented actors, ‘Raised by Wolves’ is a must-watch if you love sci-fi, so here are all the ways you can watch it online!

What Is Raised by Wolves About?

‘Raised by Wolves’ kicks off with the Earth being brutalized because of the war between the atheists and zealots. So humanity relocates to another planet called Kepler-22b with 12 embryos, a few jars of nutrients to sustain themselves, and all the programming they require to save humanity. Two androids, Father and Mother, are determined to take charge of the mission. However, they get caught up in their feelings and fail to adhere to their own principles when it comes to life. If you’re ready to watch the show, here is how you can do so!

Is Raised by Wolves Season 2 on Netflix?

No, ‘Raised by Wolves’ season 2 is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, you can another show titled ‘Better Than Us,’ which follows a dysfunctional family that becomes dangerously involved with a cutting-edge robot.

Is Raised by Wolves Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Since, this compelling sci-fi series is not accessible on Amazon Prime Video, we’d suggest you go for ‘The Expanse,’ a saga of political issues between Earth, Mars, and the Belt, at the heart of which lies the greatest conspiracy of all time.

Is Raised by Wolves Season 2 on Hulu?

As the show is not a part of Hulu’s current video catalog, we recommend you to watch ‘Westworld,’ which revolves around a human-made android park that runs out of control when technology begins to threaten life.

Is Raised by Wolves Season 2 on HBO Max?

Since, ‘Raised by Wolves’ is an HBO Max original, you can visit the website and watch the second season of the show here.

Where to Watch Raised by Wolves Season 2 Online?

‘Raised by Wolves’ is an HBO Max original, so there are a few options available online besides watching it on the streamer. HBO Max can be bought as an add-on on live-streaming websites like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Spectrum. You can subscribe to the network and watch the show through the aforementioned websites.

How to Stream Raised by Wolves Season 2 for Free?

It is not possible to watch ‘Raised by Wolves’ season 2 free of cost on the streaming platform because of its limited availability. Moreover, we do not advise our readers to adopt illegal means for viewing content online. You can always pay to watch your favorite TV show or movie on the desired streaming platform.

Read More: Where Was Raised by Wolves Season 2 Filmed?