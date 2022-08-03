Is Reservation Dogs on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Reservation Dogs‘ is a teen comedy-drama series that follows four Native American teenagers living in rural Oklahoma while they resort to some questionable actions so as to move away to California for good. Created by the duo of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the comedy series features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis. There are some dark themes depicted in the show, but they are balanced out by the comedic elements, making it an intriguing watch for the viewers. If you are interested in the series, here is all the necessary information you might require!

What is Reservation Dogs About?

The narrative revolves around four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who commit crimes as well as fight against them at times. Their dead friend, Daniel, always dreamt of them moving to California and starting afresh. So, naturally, the group of teenagers contemplates fulfilling his wish. However, before they can do it, they must not only save enough money but also tie up some loose ends in order to be able to complete their move to California. Now that your interest has peaked, you might want to watch the teen comedy show yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Reservation Dogs on Netflix?

No, ‘Reservation Dogs’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives the streaming giant houses. You might enjoy watching ‘Kim’s Convenience‘ and ‘Derry Girls.’

Is Reservation Dogs on Hulu?

We have good news for Hulu subscribers! Being an FX original, ‘Reservation Dogs’ is available for streaming on Hulu; you can catch all the episodes by heading here!

Is Reservation Dogs on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Reservation Dogs’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s massive catalog. But thanks to its catalog, you have the option of tuning into similar shows on the streamer, such as ‘As We See It‘ and ‘The Outlaws.’

Is Reservation Dogs on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Reservation Dogs’ is not included in HBO Max’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, so you will have to look for the comedy-drama show on other platforms. Meanwhile, you can choose to watch other alternatives that this streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Euphoria‘ and ‘Generation.’

Where to Watch Reservation Dogs Online?

Apart from Hulu, there are a couple of other ways you can watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ online. You have the option to buy or rent the series on iTunes and Google Play. You can check out the availability of the first and second seasons by clicking on the respective links.

How to Stream Reservation Dogs For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers free access to its content for the first 30 days to its new subscribers. This means that you can take advantage of this trial period and stream ‘Reservation Dogs’ for free. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to refrain from resorting to unethical means to watch their favorite movies and TV shows and instead, pay for the relevant subscriptions and support the art of cinema.

