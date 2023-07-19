Is RHONY’s Erin Lichy Married or Dating? Who is Her Husband?

Illuminated by glamour and style, Bravo TV’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ follows a group of rich and well-connected Manhattan women whose social calendars are as decked as their houses. With elaborate wardrobes and apparel, the women sift through the numerous challenges within their careers and lives. From managing motherhood to romance, the women find themselves warped in a number of complexities.

The reality television show follows the enriching chaos and drama that follows when worlds collide and opinions differ. Season 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ features a new cast. One of the members of the show is Erin Lichy, whose flamboyant personality has made several curious. So, if you also want to learn more about the star, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Erin Lichy’s Age and Background

Born to Dorothy R. Somekh and Eliahu Yitzhari, Erin was born and brought up in New York. Growing up, Erin’s parents became her role models. Her father’s work as an investment banker and her mother’s job in real estate helped her realize her own passions and shaped her career. Shortly after graduating high school, the Jewish reality star decided to kickstart her career.

Erin Lichy’s Profession

With a staunch resolve to make her mark in New York City, Erin started mapping her road to progress early on. The reality star earned her real estate license when she was just 19 years old. So, in addition to getting her degree, she also kickstarted her dreams. Shortly after graduating, Erin started working for Halstead Property in New York as a real estate agent. Here, Erin was accompanied by her mother, who also worked as a broker for the same company.

However, shortly after she established herself in the real estate scene of the Big Apple, she came to realize the badgering need for interior design. Despite heavy investments, many clients found that the design and architecture of their homes weren’t up to the mark. Upon realizing the burgeoning need to come up with futuristic designs, Erin ultimately established her own interior design firm called Homegirl and now uses her skills to produce high-end homes that cater to a number of needs.

Inspired by the ornate structure and character that old buildings in New York retain, Erin continues to juxtapose the vintage with the modern to provide the best results as part of her interior design venture. The reality star is currently working with ‘Million Dollar Listing’ alum Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes’ company called Douglas Elliman in New York as a real estate agent. Apart from her appearance on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ Erin has also appeared on podcasts like, ‘She Pivots,’ and ‘Two Ts In A Pod.’

Erin Lichy’s Husband and Kids

Apart from her booming career, Erin is equally engaged with her family and husband of 11 years. Married to Abraham Lichy in 2012, the happy couple has continued to progress over the years. Erin met Abraham in 2010, and within a few months of dating, the duo realized their deep connection and took things to the next level. The duo tied the knot in 2012 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York among family and friends. Throughout their marriage, Erin and Abraham continuously uplifted and encouraged each other to strive and achieve their dreams. While Erin’s multi-faceted career keeps her busy, Abraham is equally embroiled in his affairs. The reality star’s husband is an acclaimed lawyer and owns his legal firm Lichy Law in the heart of New York.

Aside from law, Abraham is also the Co-Founder of Framework, a fashion brand specializing in customized women’s handbags and accessories. Much like his wife, Abraham also dabbles in his interests wholeheartedly. Along with work, Abraham is also a DJ and has played gigs worldwide. He is also part of a band along with his brothers. Apart from their full-fledged careers, Abraham and Erin are also parents to three children. The duo are parents to Levi, 8, Layla, 5, and Elijah, 3.

While Abraham and Erin’s career keeps them primarily occupied, the two still ensure they do not neglect their children. Erin takes special note to ensure she does not miss out on significant moments in her children’s lives. Over time, she has learned to go easy on herself for failing to be present for bedtime routines and other things in her children’s lives. Nevertheless, the family continues to progress without any hiccups, and we hope the best for Erin and her family!

