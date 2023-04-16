Is Richard Armitage Married? Who Is His Wife?

Richard Crispin Armitage is a British actor known for his appearances in ‘The Hobbit‘ film series as Thorin Oakenshield, ‘Into the Storm’ as Gary Fuller, ‘The Crucible,’ ‘Ocean’s 8,’ and others. Despite gracing the world of entertainment with his compelling performances for over two decades, his performances in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass,’ ‘Obsession,’ and ‘Sleepwalker’ has earned him great fame. Richard is a stunning actor who made his acting debut in ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ in 1999. The actor is a handsome man who is not just talented but a true ladies’ man. His compelling performances and stunning good looks garnered a lot of attention, and fans must be curious to know more about him. Naturally, we got intrigued to dig deeper into his personal life, and here’s everything we found!

Richard Armitage’s Age, Family, Background

52-year-old Richard Armitage, born in Leicester, grew up in a family of four, consisting of his parents, Margaret and John Armitage, his older brother Chris, and himself. His mother was a secretary, and his father was an engineer. Armitage attended Huncote Community Primary School in Huncote, Leicestershire, and later enrolled in Brockington College, a comprehensive school located in Enderby, to continue his secondary education.

After graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), Armitage initially focused on theatre work and was associated with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). However, he eventually turned to film and television roles when he realized that leading stage roles went to actors with established fame and following who could attract a larger audience. Recently, Armitage played the lead role in the Netflix miniseries ‘The Stranger’ and stars in ‘Obsession.’

Richard Armitage is a renowned English actor and author who gained popularity in the UK with his first leading role as John Thornton in the TV series ‘North & South’ in 2004. He gained international recognition for his portrayal of Thorin Oakenshield in the film adaptation of ‘The Hobbit.’ Armitage has played various notable roles in both theatre and television, including John Proctor in The Crucible,’ Francis Dolarhyde in ‘Hannibal,’ Lucas North in ‘Spooks,’ John Porter in ‘Strike Back,’ and Guy of Gisborne in ‘Robin Hood.’ He has also lent his voice to the character of Trevor Belmont in the Netflix series ‘Castlevania.’ In 2022, Richard Armitage marked his debut in the video game industry by voicing the character of Daemon Prince Be’lakor in Creative Assembly’s ‘Total War: Warhammer III,’ a real-time strategy game. Alongside this, Armitage also published his first novel, Geneva, a thriller, in October of the same year. The audiobook version of the novel was narrated by Armitage and his former ‘Spooks’ co-star, Nicola Walker, and was released by Audible.

Is Richard Armitage dating Anyone?

Nearly six years ago, Richard Armitage proposed to his long-term girlfriend and fellow ‘Crucible’ star, Samantha Colley. Their relationship had been a closely guarded secret until Armitage publicly confirmed their engagement. However, the couple eventually parted ways, and the reasons for their split remain unknown. Following this, Armitage dated Annabel Capper, who is also an actress, for a short period of time. Although their relationship did not last long, it was reportedly serious.

Despite being linked to several women, Armitage has managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye, and little is known about his current relationship status. Back in 2014, there were rumors that the English actor was reportedly gay; however, the actor didn’t comment on the matter, and his relationship with his long-term partner dismissed such rumors. Currently, the actor is single and focusing on his career.

Read More: Is Rish Shah Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?