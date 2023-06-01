Is Rodolfo Salas Married? Who is His Wife? Does He Have Kids?

Netflix’s ‘Fake Profile‘ is a romantic thriller series that weaves real love, catfishing, and suspense in a way that one cannot help but follow with bated breath. Needless to say, the show’s cast has been lauded by many for their excellent work in bringing the characters to life. One of the most prominent actors from the Colombian series is Rodolfo Salas, who portrays Fernando Castell, AKA Miguel Estévez. Thanks to his impressive work, the actor has gained many fans across the world, and people are eager to know as much as they can about him, especially when it comes to his love life. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Rodolfo Salas’ Background

Born on May 3, 1983, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Rodolfo to Rodolfo J. Salas-Auvert and Sylvia Zubillaga, Rodolfo Salas gained fame thanks to his excellent acting skills. He has a brother named Carlos Salas and a sister called Maria Evangelina. In order to hone his skills as an actor, the Venezuelan artist has trained at Adriana Barraza Acting Studio. He also learned about acting and accents from Rubén Morales and has a specialization in Film Theater and TV Luz Columba. Additionally, he attended workshops conducted by Hector Zavaleta.

Rodolfo is pretty well-known for his portrayal of Daniel Valencia in ‘Betty en NY.’ Additionally, his part in ‘Médicos, Línea de Vida,’ in which he essays the role of Dr. Arturo Molina, has also earned him much fame. Rodolfo stepped into the entertainment industry in 2009 with projects like ‘¡Qué clase de amor!’ and ‘El Sexo Sentido.’ However, in 2014, he moved to the USA and joined the ranks with Telemundo. He soon became a part of ‘La Fan’ as Oscar.

Some of Rodolfo’s other beloved projects include ‘Mariposa de Barrio,’ ‘Sangre de mi Tierra,’ and ‘Mi Familia Perfecta.’ Thanks to ‘Betty en NY,’ he also became affiliated with Televisa. Interestingly, acting is not the only profession that Rodolfo is a part of, as he is also known for his modeling skills and has partnered with various organizations for the same. Presently based in Miami, Florida, Rodolfo has many fans, with more than 191 thousand Instagram followers.

Rodolfo Salas’ Wife and Kids

As of writing, Rodlfo is happily married to Alaikari “Alai” Aldecoa de Salas. The couple has been in a relationship since 2012 and got married in November 2014. Their partnership is adored by many, with fans always eager to learn as much as they can about the two. Alai is the proud CEO of Alma Athleisure Wear, a clothing brand that combines athleticism and beauty with grace. The husband and wife are also affiliated with CoreMotif, where Alai serves as a Manager while Rodolfo is one of the coaches. In fact, the company was actually established by Rodolfo and his siblings.

Together, Rodolfo and Alai have two kids. Their oldest is a daughter named Emilia, while their son is called Sebastian. The former was born in September 2013, while that letter was welcomed into this world in December 2016. the happy family often likes to spend time together, and Emilia often joins her mother for workout sessions. The happiness of this family certainly warms the heart of Rodolfo fans, and we wish them all the very best for everything that is to come.

Read More: Is Carolina Miranda Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?