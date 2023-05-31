Where is Netflix’s Fake Profile Filmed?

Created by Pablo Illanes, Netflix’s ‘Fake Profile’ is a Colombian romantic thriller series that follows Camila, who creates a sexy profile on an online dating app called Spice as she hopes to meet her Prince Charming. Soon, she ends up getting matched with a charming man named Fernando. As Camila falls in love with him, she also falls into a web of lies, deception, and sex, while her dreams turn into a living nightmare. When she plans to surprise him, she finds out that he leads a double life and he is neither Fernando nor single.

Originally titled ‘Perfil Falso,’ the steamy drama series features stellar onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Carolina Miranda, Rodolfo Salas, Lincoln Palomeque, Manuela González, Iván Amozurrutia, and Víctor Mallarino. Most of the show’s drama unfolds in Las Vegas, where Camila and Fernando first meet, and in Colombia, where she goes to surprise him. The contrast between the architecture and culture of the two places is quite evident, with the viewers wondering where ‘Fake Profile’ is filmed. So, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Fake Profile Filming Locations

‘Fake Profile’ is filmed in Colombia and Nevada, particularly in Bogotá and Las Vegas. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series commenced in July 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in late September of the same year. By choosing to shoot most of the series on location, the makers provide the audience with an authentic and immersive viewing experience. Now, without further ado, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Bogotá, Colombia

Most of ‘Fake Profile’ is lensed in and around Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia. The production team travels across the city to shoot several pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. It seems that they recorded a few scenes where Camila lands at the airport, on location in and around El Dorado International Airport at Av. El Dorado #103-9 in Bogotá’s Fontibón. In the aerial shots of the versatile terrains of Bogotá, you can spot some important landmarks and buildings, such as the José Celestino Mutis botanical garden, the Maloka Museum, La Candelaria, Salitre Magico, and Mundo Aventura.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Various important portions of ‘Fake Profile’ are taped in Las Vegas, including the first meeting between the two protagonists. Renowned globally for its shopping, gambling, entertainment, fine dining, and nightlife, Las Vegas bills itself as the Entertainment Capital of the World. The iconic Las Vegas Strip, located in the Las Vegas Valley, appears in numerous sequences of the romantic series.

So, you are likely to notice several casinos and hotels in the backdrop, including the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, the California Hotel & Casino, the Fremont Hotel & Casino, and the Main Street Casino. Over the years, Las Vegas’ locales have been featured in several other film projects. Some notable ones are ‘Leaving Las Vegas,’ ‘Indecent Proposal,’ ‘Somewhere,’ and ‘Intolerable Cruelty.’

Read More: Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime