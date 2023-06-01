Is Carolina Miranda Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Created by Pablo Illanes, Netflix’s ‘Fake Profile‘ is a thriller series with ample romance that will leave you wanting more. The Colombian series has become well-known across the world due to its captivating storyline, with characters that one cannot help but gush over. A majority of this hype can be attributed to the show’s stellar cast, who have done a fantastic job of portraying the character. In fact, Carolina Miranda’s performance as Camila Román has earned the actress much praise and recognition. Needless to say, her fans are pretty curious about her life and cannot help but wonder just who is her real-life beau. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Carolina Miranda’s Background

Born on June 25, 1990, in Irapuato, Mexico, Carolina has been active in the entertainment industry for quite some time. Her first major project was ‘Los Rey,’ in which she acted as Delfina Rey Ortuña, AKA Fina, from 2012 to 2013. In 2014, she became involved with ‘Las Bravo’ and was much praised for her portrayal of Carmen Bravo. Given her commendable work as an actress, it was no wonder that her work in Netflix’s ‘Who Killed Sara?‘ has also been applauded. Her ongoing presence in ‘La Mujer del Diablo’ as Natalia Vallejo is also a point of happiness for her admirers.

Over the years, Carolina has been featured in many magazines and has earned many accolades. Some of her significant achievements include winning the 2017 Produ Award for Revelation Actress – Series, Superseries, or Telenovela of the Year due to her work in ‘Señora Acero.’ The telenovela also earned her a nomination for the 2017 Your World Award for Favorite Lead Actress. Affiliated with Prensa Danna, it is not unknown for Carolina to work as a model. With over 1.3 million Instagram followers, her online reach is also quite impressive.

Carolina Miranda’s Former Relationship

As it turns out, Carolina was in a relationship with Michel Duval from August 2016 to February 2019. The man in question is also a Mexican entertainment artist who was also a part of ‘Señora Acero.’ Carolina herself worked in the telenovela from 2016 to 2019 as Vicenta “La Coyote” Acero/Vicenta Rigores. On the other hand, Michel portrayed the character of Salvador Acero Aguilar in the series from 2015 to 2018. The two characters are half-siblings in the series and help various immigrants while doing their best to overcome the injustices plaguing the world around them. Their storyline was the focus of seasons 3 to 5 and was absolutely a favorite of the fans.

Carolina Miranda’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Carolina is dating Manuel Masalva. The couple started dating on April 30, 2021, when Manuel asked the Netflix star to be his girlfriend. Since then, the two have been going strong and often appear together at various events. Their respective social media is also full of pictures of them together, with their affection for each other much evident. On the occasion of their recent 2nd anniversary, Carolina could not help but praise her beau, stating that the day he asked her to be his girlfriend was a blessed one.

Manuel himself is a prominent presence in the Mexican entertainment industry. His portrayal of Ramón Arellano Félix in ‘Narcos: Mexico‘ was much appreciated by the viewers of the crime series. Some of his more recent projects include ‘Tengo Que Morir Todas Las Noches’ and ‘El Secreto de la Familia Greco.’ Manuel’s relationship with Carolina is much supported by the fans, who cannot get enough of the pair.

Read More: Is Fake Profile a True Story?