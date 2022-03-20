Is Sanditon Based on a True Story?

‘Sanditon‘ is a British historical drama television series originally hosted on ITV. Set in the Regency era, the series follows Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), who travels to a newly constructed seaside resort called Sanditon. There Charlotte meets the Parkers and ends up in a heated encounter with Sidney Parker (Theo James). However, when Georgiana Lambe’s (Crystal Clarke) secret lover arrives at Sanditon, Charlotte is forced to reevaluate her feelings for Sidney. Meanwhile, Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) tries to build the Sanditon a better place but is forced with several roadblocks.

‘Sanditon’ is sure to catch your fancy if you are a fan of shows historical dramas, and classical love stories. Its authentic settings and amazing storyline have garnered praise from every mouth. The show has many side stories that are in no way less entertaining than the dynamic between Charlotte and Sidney. We see real problems and forbidden romances appropriate to the era that make us wish we were living in the same era as these phenomenal characters. If you want to know if the story and struggles of this show are indeed rooted in reality, we have all the information you will need!

Is Sanditon a True Story?

No, ‘Sanditon’ is not based on a true story. The historic drama is based on an unfinished manuscript written by legendary Jane Austen. In January 1817, Austen began working on a new novel in January of 1817. Titled The Brothers, the name of the ongoing story was changed to Sanditon.

Tragically, Austen had to stop working on the book after writing 11 Chapters due to her health deteriorating in March of 1817. The book was never completed as the classical author passed away on 18 July 1817. The first transcript of the story was published by R.W. Chapman in 1925 titled Fragment of a Novel. The story was unique even for Austen as it introduced her first black character with Georgina Lambe.

Throughout the years, there have been several adaptations of this story just like Austen’s other works. Creators were eager to provide a meaningful ending to this unfinished story to honor the original author and to make an impact of their own. Andrew Davies decided to put his hat in the mix and adapted the unfinished manuscript into a television series. The show garnered its own fair share of criticism from die-hard Austen fans given the sexual overtones in the show and the dramatic unhappy ending of the first season. The second part outraged many given the typically happy ending of Jane Austen novels.

However, according to Andrew Davies, the second part might just have been intentional to make way for the next season. “I hope we’ve ended at a point where the audience is going to say: well you can’t end it at that!” Andrew Said in a press release. Austen had not been able to clarify the intended romantic partner for Charlotte in this story before her demise. The romance between Sidney and Charlotte is an original product of Andrew’s mind who believes that this pairing might have been what the Austen intended all along!

“Austen I think was intending him as an eventual match for Charlotte. I wanted to make his past quite a dark one, involving the experience of the slave trade. He’s also something of a libertine but gradually comes to recognize that Charlotte could be pointing him towards a more worthy life.” Andrew said in an interview. He also believes that while Austen might not have approved of the sensuality of the series, her works always did have sexual undertones on the sidelines. All he did was bring it forward!

Andrew followed the story outlined by Austen for about the first of the first episode of the show before using his own imagination and the themes of other works by the author of ‘Pride and Prejudice.’ He deliberately did not read or see any other works surrounding the unfinished tale to create a fresh story. His efforts seem to have paid off and the series is a hit amongst its audience, creating a fanbase for this beloved historical drama that just can’t get enough.

Read More: Is Pride and Prejudice Based on a True Story?