Is Scrappy Dead? Did Ade Chike Torbert Leave Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Portrayed by Ade Chike Torbert, Scrappy is one of the most important supporting characters in Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ the prequel and spin-off of ‘Power.’ For most of the series, Scrappy appears to be arguably the most loyal member of Raq’s crew. After Kanan shoots Howard and Marvin doesn’t show up on time in the season 1 finale, Raq sends Scrappy to pick Kanan up and navigate him out of the traps that the police have set up. However, in the second season, Scrappy feels he has been overlooked in favor of people who have been their enemies until recently. After learning that he might be a C.I., Raq decides to deal with him permanently. If you are wondering whether Scrappy has left ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ for good, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Scrappy Dead?

Yes, Scrappy is dead. He was dead the moment Howard saw him at the precinct in the second season premiere. Later, Howard meets up with Raq and tells her about it, prompting her to speak to her brothers. Both Lou Lou and Marvin can’t believe that Scrappy, of all people, can be a C.I., but Marvin agrees to investigate the matter. He goes to see Scrappy and asks him what he was doing the previous night. As Scrappy has no idea that Marvin knows he was in police custody, he lies and claims he was helping his cousin hang a picture. Marvin then tracks down the said cousin and discovers that she can’t corroborate the story. He meets up with his siblings and relays what he has learned. Lou Lou still doesn’t want to kill Scrappy, prompting Raq to take matters into her own hands.

The Tomas siblings know that Scrappy has been angry with them for overlooking him and recruiting their former enemies. Marvin lures him to an abandoned building with the promise of a new spot to sell his drugs. Just as he is celebrating and promising that he will be a great earner, Raq appears and shoots him in the head. It’s quite safe to assume that Scrappy is dead.

Scrappy’s death will likely have a much bigger impact than Raq has predicted. A conflict has been brewing between her and Lou Lou for a while now. It is bound to come to the foreground after this. Moreover, when Kanan learns about it and figures out that his mother killed Scrappy, their relationship will undoubtedly be affected.

Did Ade Chike Torbert Leave Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Yes, it appears that Ade Chike Torbert left ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ making his final appearance in season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Mind Your Business.’ In the first season of the series, none of the main characters are killed. Although Howard gets shot, he eventually recovers. That will not be the case with Scrappy, whom Raq shoots in the head. Scrappy has been a favorite character among the audience members. After the episode aired, fans visited Torbert’s social media pages and told him they would miss him on the show.

