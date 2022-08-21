Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Starz’s crime-drama series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the spin-off and prequel to ‘Power,’ which aired on the same network between 2014 and 2020. The plot revolves around the younger version of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), one of the main antagonists of the original series, depicting how he transforms from a promising student to a ruthless drug lord and the role his immediate family plays in it. In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Mind Your Business,’ Raq (Patina Miller) faces multiple dilemmas after big revelations from Howard (Omar Epps). Unique finds himself alienated after returning to South Jamaica, Queens. Jessica moves to greener pastures, and Jukebox locates her biological mother with the help of Detective Shannon Burke. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The episode begins where the previous episode ended — Howard meets up with Raq for the first time since he was shot. He repeats to Raq the same thing he has told others, that he is determined to be a better man as he has gotten a second chance in life. However, this time it actually sounds genuine. Perhaps because this is the woman who tried to have him killed by their son. It turns out that the entire amnesia thing is a lie. He remembers everything that happened that day, including that Kanan shot him. But he explains to Raq that he has no intention of turning in their son to their authorities. Instead, he wants to get to know him. Howard tells Raq that she had all this time to tell their son about his biological father, but she didn’t. Now, he will do it himself. He even has come to the meeting prepared, with paternity test results supporting his claims.

With Crown Camacho’s help, Jessica lands a job in Los Angeles and says goodbye to South Jamaica. Meanwhile, her and Famous’ mother has run out of patience with her son and throws him out of her home. He and Kanan try to hawk his mixtapes but end up getting accosted by the police. Kanan’s inner demon briefly surfaces during the encounter, but he manages to suppress it again.

After rats start to shred her money, Raq decides to invest in a high-end home. She also keeps true to her expansion plans and recruits former members of Unique’s crew. As for Unique himself, he no longer has any friends in the neighborhood. His “brothers” have switched sides, his former supplier has no desire for a conflict with Raq, and even the mother of his partner insults him for not earning money.

Despite Camacho’s objections, Lou Lou enters into a one-album deal for Zisa with Cartier “Duns” Fareed. Marvin is forced to attend anger management meetings. When Nicole’s mother meets with the new captain and demands actions against Burke, he defends his subordinate officer. However, once Nicole’s mother is gone, the captain explodes angrily, telling Burke that she shouldn’t have gotten involved in the mess. Despite this, Burke later meets up with Jukebox and gives her information about her biological mother.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Ending: Why Does Raq Kill Scrappy?

When Howard meets Raq, he tells her that he saw Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) at the precinct talking to cops. This much is true. Scrappy and his mother get arrested in season 2 episode 1 for running an Illegal gambling den. The detective interrogating them, Peng, seems to refer to Scrappy as a CI. At the park, Howard tells Raq that he is only revealing this to Raq to ensure the safety of their son. Raq later speaks to her brothers. Neither can believe that Scrappy, of all their affiliates, is a CI for police.

Raq tasks Marvin with finding out the truth. He meets up with Scrappy and asks him what he was doing the previous night. Scrappy makes up a banal lie about helping his cousin hang a picture. Marvin finds out that it’s a lie and tells Raq, who decides that it’s too risky to keep Scrappy alive.

Scrappy has been one of the most loyal crew members of the Thomas siblings. He has bled for them and even lost an eye. But in their vicious line of work, loyalty is perhaps the most misused word of all time. Scrappy has been quite vocal about his discontent on being passed over for erstwhile members of Unique’s crew. Lou Lou and Marvin draw Scrappy out with the promise of a new corner to sell his drugs. As her brothers are reluctant to do the job, Raq is the one who shoots and kills Scrappy.

Read More: Did Lovie Simone’s Davina Leave Power Book III: Raising Kanan?