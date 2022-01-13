Is Scream 5 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson (along with Craven and Ehren Kruger), ‘Scream’ (sometimes referred to as ‘Scream 5’) is a slasher movie. The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial revolves around Tara and her friends following a violent attack in which the former gets heavily injured. As the investigation begins, it soon becomes evident that someone has donned the Ghostface mask again and is walking in the footsteps of a brutal murderer from the past. The fifth installment in the Scream film series stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, and Jenna Ortega. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise or streaming details.

What is Scream 5 About?

The quiet town of Woodsboro has experienced decades of peace ever since the violent murder spree of Billy Loomis and his accomplice Stu Macher came to an end twenty-five years ago. Unfortunately, when a teenager named Tara is haunted and then brutally attacked, it soon becomes evident that an imposter is determined to target innocent teenagers in the town. Aware of the dangers that loom on their head, Tara and his friends begin to dig deeper into the mysterious past of Woodsboro. But will they manage to save themselves from the new killer in town? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘Scream 5,’ and here’s how you can do that.

Is Scream 5 on Netflix?

The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial is unavailable on the streaming giant as of now. Furthermore, the movie is also highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the future. People with a subscription to the platform can instead watch ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994.’

Is Scream 5 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on some other platform as it is currently not available on the steamer. Viewers who are looking for something similar can stream ‘Scream 4.’

Is Scream 5 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular catalog does not include the Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding-starrer. However, the film may arrive on the platform following its theatrical run, so we recommend our readers regularly check Amazon’s official website. In the meantime, Prime subscribers may like other horror movies like ‘Jeepers Creepers‘ or ‘Howling Village.’

Is Scream 5 on HBO Max?

Since the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial is not accessible for streaming on HBO Max, people with a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘The Empty Man.’

Where to Watch Scream 5 Online?

‘Scream 5’ is all set to be released theatrically in the United States on January 14, 2022. You can book your tickets to the nearest cinema hall on Fandango. If you plan to watch the film from the comfort of your home, then you may have to wait for a little. The horror movie will be released on Paramount+ after its theatrical run.

The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial is also expected to be accessible for rent/purchase on VOD platforms around the same time. Therefore, we recommend checking platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream Scream 5 for Free?

Since the horror film is only released in theaters as of now, it is not possible to stream it for free. However, once it arrives on Paramount+, first-time subscribers can use the 7-day free trial to watch the movie without paying anything. But we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

