Is Secrets of Playboy on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Secrets of Playboy’ is a documentary series that exposes the intriguing world of the Playboy brand, using archival footage and exclusive interviews with reliable sources hailing from different parts of the Playboy universe. Through the information presented, it aims to discover the truth behind what has been believed and observed about the brand for so long. Even after founder Hugh Hefner’s demise in 2017, people have been looking at him as a forward-thinking man with modern values. However, the show reveals that there is more to the story than meets the eye. If you’re eager to stream the show online, here is how you can do so!

What Is Secrets of Playboy About?

‘Secrets of Playboy’ mostly deals with the truth behind Hugh Hefner’s public image, which is more or less based on the idea that he believed in Libertarianism and free-thinking. Through interviews with many women who have been in Hefner’s life over the last few decades, the hidden truth of the Playboy culture comes to the surface.

Apart from that, the show also features interviews of Hefner’s allies and other associates so that the world comes to know about the other side of Hugh Hefner’s legacy, one that is not all sunshine and rainbows. As a result, the man that appears in the series turns out to be quite different from the image that Playboy’s publicity machine had created for him. People who want to watch the show can watch it through these options available!

Is Secrets of Playboy on Netflix?

No, the documentary series is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, you can check out alternatives from the platform’s impressive collection of TV shows and movies; one of them is a documentary series titled ‘House of Z,’ which narrates the turbulent life of fashion designer Zac Posen.

Is Secrets of Playboy on Hulu?

Hulu users will be disappointed to know that the show is not accessible on the streamer. However, you can go for another documentary titled ‘The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For’ that recounts the true events that morphed the controversial history of the 2000s’ most famous fashion trend. Subscribers to the platform can also opt for ‘Dark Side of the 90s,’ a deep dive into the history and secrets of the era.

Is Secrets of Playboy on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘Secrets of Playboy’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s current offerings, you can watch ‘American Playboy‘ absolutely free of cost on the streamer. It dives into the personal life of Hugh Hefner, Playboy’s famous founder, and is told through his unique perspective.

Is Secrets of Playboy on HBO Max?

No, ‘Secrets of Playboy’ is not HBO Max as of now. Viewers looking for alternatives can try streaming ‘Class Action Park,’ which follows the now closed Action Park. Although it was famous in the 80s, the park was also reputed to be extremely dangerous. We’d also suggest you watch ‘Leaving Neverland,‘ which showcases the dark side of pop icon Michael Jackson’s life.

Where to Secrets of Playboy Online?

‘Secrets of Playboy’ officially airs on A&E, so you can watch the show by visiting A&E’s official website. Other options to savor the series include live streaming the show on DirecTV and Philo. The episodes might additionally be available on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play in the near future.

How to Stream Secrets of Playboy for Free?

Philo offers a 7-day free trial period to its first-time subscribers. Hence, you may watch the show free of cost before the period ends. However, we do not recommend using illegal ways to watch content online. Having said that, the best way to watch the show Is by paying for it.

Read More: Best Fashion Documentaries on Netflix