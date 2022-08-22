Is Selling the OC’s Lauren Shortt Married? Who is Her Husband?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ is a spinoff of ‘Selling Sunset‘ and follows the employees of The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California. Season 1 of the reality show takes place during the infancy of the office and provides viewers with an insight into the real estate scene in the region. The series is primarily beloved known for its various cast members, as they never fail to keep the audience entertained with their drama and actions.

One such cast member about whom fans have been pretty curious is Lauren Brito. Her calm but powerful presence has its own moments on the show. Having seen Lauren in her element as a professional realtor, her admirers are curious to learn more about the reality star. Many have expressed curiosity regarding Lauren’s personal life, specifically about her special someone. Luckily for them, we have just the answers they seek.

Lauren Brito’s Background

Lauren hails from Southern California and has been living in Orange County for over a decade. Before entering the real estate industry, she used to co-own and operate a family-based business based in the suburbs of Los Angeles, California. Apparently, the skills she gained while maintaining her own company helped her gain several necessary qualities needed in an excellent real estate agent.

From May 2017 to July 2017, Lauren worked as a Real Estate Agent at First Team Real Estate before switching to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a Realtor. She stayed in her second company from August 2017 to July 2021 before the next opportunity knocked on her door. Since June 2021, the California native has been affiliated with The Oppenheim Group and has showcased her talent as a Realtor Associate on more than one occasion.

As far as her appearance on ‘Selling the OC’ season 1 is concerned, we did not see much of Lauren. She mostly chatted and shared meals with Brandi Marshall, whom she seems pretty close to. The California native became a friendly ear for her dear friend and co-worker, who seemed to be struggling with many issues. However, when Lauren did appear on the show, her presence delighted the viewers, whether she was simply talking to someone or showing off a breathtaking real estate opportunity.

Lauren Brito’s Husband

As of writing, Lauren is happily married to Andrew T. Shortt, a Real Estate Advisor at Mason|Taylor Associates. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but grew up in Pennsylvania. Andrew moved to California in 2002 to pursue a career in the real estate industry and has made a name for himself in the Orange County area. They got engaged around Christmas 2020, and Lauren happily shared the news with her followers. The happy couple got married on June 25, 2022, in Carlsbad, California.

For their honeymoon, Lauren and Andrew traveled to Bali, Indonesia, on August 19, 2022. Moreover, in October 2022, they will seemingly celebrate their sixth anniversary together as a couple. Andrew did not appear in the first season of ‘Selling the OC,’ but we are certainly hoping to see him in the upcoming potential seasons of the reality show. Presently, the two live in Newport Beach, California, with Lauren’s adorable dog named Gunner, whom she seems to care for immensely. We wish the newlyweds the best in their life and hope they have a wonderful journey together.

Read More: Is Selling Sunset Scripted?