Is Selling the OC’s Alexandra Jarvis Married? Who is Her Fiance?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ is a reality series that belongs in the same franchise as ‘Selling Sunset.’ The show follows the employees of The Oppenheim Group’s second office in Orange County, California. Fans of the series have the opportunity to view the top-of-the-line luxury properties in the area from the comfort of their homes. However, it’s the talented group of real estate agents featured in the show that make the series what it is. Thanks to their presence, viewers can get their fill of entertaining drama that gives the show the plot that keeps the audience wanting more.

One such cast member of the real estate series is Alexandra Jarvis, who made quite the waves through her words and actions within the premiere season that was released in 2022. Having seen her in her element during work hours, viewers cannot help but be curious about the star’s personal life, specifically her romantic journey. Well, we are here to tell you everything we know about the same and possibly more!

Alexandra Jarvis’ Background

Alexandra Jarvis hails from the state of Alabama and celebrates her birthday on March 1 every year. The realtor graduated summa cum laude with a Spanish and International Business degree from Auburn University. After this, she went on to study at UC Irvine School of Law and completed her graduation with distinction. Alexandra then started to litigate business and employment law matters at a firm based out of Newport Beach, California. Her time as a practicing attorney helped her gain skills that would benefit her during her career as a real estate agent. In fact, within the first year of her joining Orange County’s real estate industry, Alexandra closed approximately $40 million in sales.

Presently, Alexandra seems to be working as a realtor as well as an attorney. Apparently, she is also active in the modeling industry. During her downtime, the reality TV star seems to enjoy working in the kitchen with her partner. Though she likes to party as much as anyone, the attorney prefers water over any other drink in the world. She has even proclaimed herself as a water sommelier and can apparently tell the brand of water just by taste. Her other interests include calming walks on the California coastline.

As far as her time on ‘Selling the OC’ season 1 is concerned, Alexandra was close to her co-worker Alexandra Rose. She also developed a bond with Gio Helou. However, Alexandra and Polly Brindle did not get along, given the latter’s open dislike for the Alabama native. The reasons behind the same are a bit unclear but have led to some interesting confrontations throughout the show.

Alexandra Jarvis’ Fiancé

Alexandra Jarvis is happily engaged to Sergio Ducoulombier, the CEO of Slip Cash. The engagement took place on December 25, 2020, much to the delight of the realtor. “Just over the moon to marry the love of my life, my best friend, my ride or die,” Alexandra wrote in the Instagram post that shared the happy news with her followers. The happy couple celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship on June 14, 2022, and they could not be happier about the same. On June 16, 2022, the two were also delighted to celebrate Sergio’s birthday.

Sergio himself appeared only briefly on Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC.’ He accompanied Alexandra to the Casino Night that was hosted by Alexandra’s co-worker, Gio Helou. His presence may have been minimal on the show, but it gave the viewers a much-wanted insight into the realtor’s personal life. We wish the happy couple the best in their lives and hope that they have a great future ahead. We certainly hope to see more of them soon in potential installments of the real estate show.

