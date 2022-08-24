What Is Alexandra Jarvis’ Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Selling The OC‘ follows The Oppenheim Group as they expand their business and open a real estate agency in Orange County, California. However, with the ‘Selling Sunset‘ spinoff based in a new location, we get to witness new challenges and are introduced to a plethora of new faces. Interestingly, real estate agent and former lawyer Alexandra Jarvis seemed to get a lot of attention from fans because of her upright personality and expertise in dealing with clients. Besides, her incredible success immediately upon switching careers also seemed fascinating and made viewers curious about her present net worth. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

How Did Alexandra Jarvis Make Her Money?

Originally hailing from Alabama, Alexandra Jarvis grew up in a close knit-family that instilled familial values in her and made her realize the importance of having a loving and peaceful home. Interestingly, Alexandra holds her upbringing responsible for her success as a real estate agent and mentioned how she is driven by her desire to help her clients find a dream home. Interestingly, Alexandra did not choose to build a career in the real estate industry from the beginning since she was interested in finance and business.

Thus, right after completing high school, she entered Auburn University and pursued a degree in international business and the Spanish language. However, she soon had a change of heart, and with the field of law beckoning her, Alexandra completed her law degree from the UC Irvine School of Law and joined a Newport Beach-based firm where she dealt in business litigation and employment law.

Interestingly, Alexandra mentioned that while working in the field of law, she developed her client management skills and also got quite adept in negotiations and problem-solving. These skills, along with her effervescent personality, helped her shine bright once she decided to switch her career over to real estate. The reality star’s patience in dealing with clients, knowledge, and background in law all helped her rise above most of the competition and make about $50 million in sales in just a year’s time. Besides, viewers should note that Alexandra is happily engaged to Sergio Ducoulombier as of the present and is looking forward to wedding bells in her future.

What Is Alexandra Jarvis’ Net Worth?

Before we can calculate Alexandra’s current net worth, we should note that most top-run real estate agents in California make around $150,000 in fixed income annually. However, most of their profits come from the commissions they manage to earn on their sales. Since The Oppenheim Group mainly deals in lavish and luxurious properties, the Netflix show makes it clear that around 3% of the total cost is paid as commission to every deal. However, this 3% does not go to the real estate agent alone but is divided into parts and used to pay the listing agent, the buyer’s agent, as well as the different brokerages involved in the deal. Thus, for every $10 million in sales, the real estate agent can hope to make about $100,000 in commission.

Now, to put the calculation into perspective, most of Alexandra’s properties range around the $8 to $10 million mark, and with the real estate agent making about ten to fifteen sales per year, her total annual income sits comfortably around the $500,000 mark. Thus, taking that into account, combined with her previous career as a lawyer and her status as a reality TV star, we can expect Alexandra’s present net worth to be around $4 million.

