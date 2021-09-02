Based on Marvel Comics, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is an action–adventure film that follows Shang-Chi, the son of Wenwu, a fearsome warrior and the creator of the society known as the Ten Rings. After being subjected to his father’s cruel methods that are designed to shape him as an assassin, Shang-Chi tries to distance himself from his dysfunctional family and settles in San Francisco. But unfortunately, an encounter with his father’s unforgiving society turns his life upside down. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, and Tony Leung as Wenwu. Here’s everything you need to know about the film if it sounds intriguing and you plan on watching it.

What is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings About?

Wenwu, an unbeatable warrior with an insatiable desire for power, creates the fearsome society known as Ten Rings that goes on to shape the known world in unthinkable ways. However, his life takes an unprecedented turn when he falls in love with Jiang Li, the guardian of the magical land of Ta Lo, and decides to give up his seemingly unending pursuit of power. But, after the birth of their children, Shang-Chi and Xialing, Jiang unfortunately dies.

Understandably hurt by such a huge loss, Wenwu begins to train his son Shang-Chi to become an assassin and picks up the ten rings again. But, unable to cope with his father’s cruel methods, Shang-Chi runs away to San Francisco and starts calling himself Shaun. However, his sacrifices appear to have made no difference when he realizes that he has to confront the same past again that he thought he had left behind for good.

Is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Netflix?

Netflix’s current offerings do not include ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can find some other alternative, or they can instead watch ‘Thunder Force‘ or ‘Major Grom: Plague Doctor.’

Is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to check other platforms since ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is not part of its giant catalog. Viewers looking for something similar can alternatively stream ‘Gundala‘ or ‘Daredevil.’

Is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Amazon Prime?

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ may be accessible for rent/purchase in the future, but it is unlikely to be included in Amazon Prime’s catalog. You can head to the official website to check for the film’s availability as on-demand content.

Is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on HBO Max?

No, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is not accessible on HBO Max. However, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ or ‘Aquaman.’

Is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+?

Unlike ‘Black Widow,’ which was simultaneously released in theaters and Disney+ (with Premiere Access), ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will have an exclusive 45-day theatrical run, following which it will be available on Disney+. Since it is releasing in theaters on September 3, 2021, we can expect it to premiere on the platform around October 18, 2021. However, it’s unclear if one will need to pay a Premiere Access fee to watch the movie. You can head to the official website to watch the film as soon as it is available.

Where to Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Online?

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is releasing theatrically on September 3, 2021, in the United States. So, if you love watching movies in cinema halls, then you are in luck, the tickets for the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial can be booked here. Like ‘Black Widow‘ we can expect the release of the new action-adventure film on Video-on-demand platforms following its 45-day exclusive theatrical run. You can check platforms such as Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Redbox, and iTunes.

How to Stream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Free?

Fans who wish to watch ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ for free will probably be disappointed since Disney+ no longer offers a free trial, and it’s unlikely that the film will be accessible on any platform that comes with a trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and to watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

