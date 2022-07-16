Is She Will Based on a True Story?

Directed by debutant filmmaker Charlotte Colbert, ‘She Will’ is not a traditional horror film. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of horror elements in it, but ‘She Will’ is ultimately a film about catharsis, neatly wrapped with the layers of revenge fiction. The story follows Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige), an aging movie star who arrives in a remote area in Scotland with her nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt) to recuperate from a double mastectomy in solitude. However, much to Veronica’s discomfort, there are already several people at the retreat. She and Desi are allowed to stay in a remote cabin away from the others. As Veronica deals with the trauma of the past and present, she forms a connection with the earth and the woods, where in the 18th century, women were tortured and burned after they were accused of being witches.

Despite the horror tag, ‘She Will’ has a grounded narrative that asks its audience to think. If the film’s depiction of sexual abuse, trauma, and historical events has made you wonder whether it is inspired by actual events, we got you covered.

Is She Will a True Story?

No, ‘She Will’ is not based on a true story; Colbert shares the writing credits with Kitty Percy. The script was originally written by Percy. It was sent to executive producer Ed Clarke of Shoebox Films, who brought Percy and Colbert together. ‘She Will’ is also Percy’s first film as a writer. According to Colbert, Percy is a brilliant writer with incredible ideas. They worked on the framework of the narrative together, with Colbert adding the visuals, aspects involving nature, and the dreamlike sequences to Percy’s story.

The film begins with a monologue from Veronica in which she declares that every mask has a function. Asked about the importance of that particular dialogue during an interview, Colbert reflected, “… So, the story follows Veronica’s character as she has this operation that sort of triggers this bout of questioning and this sort of existential re-questioning of her life.”

She added, “And so it felt interesting that the dichotomy between the operation and her sort of trying to keep it together and keep appearances together and sort of layering this sort of armor that she’s had her whole existence, and that in a way is gonna come crumbling down during the course of the film. So the way she physically starts, you know, with the makeup and the voiceover intercut with the operation and where she ends in a way is kind of, I guess, visually and emotionally, and in terms of her journey, you know, completely different. And I guess it’s, it is like sort of a story of reclaiming and reinterpreting one’s wounds and one’s scars and owning them and making them one strength. And so it felt fitting to perhaps, um, go into her mind basically at the beginning.”

Colbert’s actors, Krige and Malcolm McDowell (plays Eric Hathbourne), loved working with her. Krige was drawn to the complexity of the script. “I was so struck by the layeredness of the writing, the way that the whole story is looked at in terms of the cosmos, the power of multiple dimensions,” she told the same outlet. “And that’s very rarely addressed in serious film. That we don’t function just on our level of perceived reality, but there are layers and layers of intersecting reality, or dimensions, and I’ve never seen it actually explored in a film. And I was astonished that it was even being looked at.”

In a different interview in July 2022, Colbert spoke about the stunning visuals in the film, adding that she prefers things to be detailed. She stated that she creates massive walls filled with imageries, words, and different thoughts. Colbert also thanked her cinematographer Jamie Ramsay, composer Clint Mansell, and production designer Laura Ellis Cricks for helping her actualize her vision. Evidently, ‘She Will’ is not based on a true story, but it’s perfectly understandable if someone thinks it is.

