Is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie’ is a romantic-comedy anime that is based on Keigo Maki’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show revolves around Shikimori, a typical high schooler who is preoccupied with her studies and loves to spend some time with Izumi, her boyfriend. Although she is lovey-dovey on most days, as soon as Izumi is in some sort of trouble, she suddenly changes her entire outlook and shows up as a heroine to rescue her hero from all the problems. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.

What is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie About?

On the surface, Shikimori appears to be just any other ordinary high school girl who takes an active interest in sports and does well academically as well. Her boyfriend, Izumi, is a better cook than her and performs better academically as well. However, he has terrible luck and is generally unassertive. So, when he gets into trouble, Izumi needs someone to rescue him. That’s when Shikimori just turns the tables and changes into a heroine who is not afraid to risk it all to rescue her prince charming.

Is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s massive catalog of anime, television shows, and movies does not include ‘Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie.’ Therefore, romantic comedy anime fans with a subscription can instead stream ‘Violet Evergarden‘ or ‘A Silent Voice.‘

Is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for anime on some other platform as the series is currently inaccessible. However, there are other romantic comedy anime in its catalog such as ‘Clannad‘ or ‘Maid-sama.’

Is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular catalog does not include ‘Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie.’ Since the anime is unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku‘ or ‘Boarding School Juliet.’

Is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed the anime outside Asia. Therefore, it is exclusively streaming on the platform in the West. People who have a subscription can head here to watch all the latest episodes.

Is Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie on Funimation?

Unfortunately, Funimation subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platform as it is currently not accessible on the streamer. In case you are looking for somewhat similar anime, then you may like ‘My Senpai Is Annoying‘ or ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War.’

Where to Watch Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, the romantic-comedy anime is also accessible on VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In certain parts of Asia, Muse Communications have purchased the distribution right of the series. You can watch all-new episodes on Muse Asia’s official youtube channel.

How to Stream Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie for Free?

Crunchyroll has a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while VRV gives people a 30-day time period to experience its services. In case you plan to watch the anime for free, you can do so by using the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

