Is Sneakerella on Netflix, Disney+ HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, ‘Sneakerella’ is a musical comedy film that re-imagines the well-known story of Cinderella. El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works in his late mother’s shoe store. He meets Kira King, the daughter of a former basketball player and sneaker tycoon, Darius King. Soon, El finds himself in love with the beautiful and confident Kira and decides to make his dreams a reality.

With the help of his best-friend Sami and a Fairy Godfather, El embarks on the path to becoming a professional sneaker designer. Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood portray the leading couple in the movie with amazing grace. Given the story’s premise and modern twist on a beloved fairytale, we are sure you cannot wait to watch the film. Well, here’s how you can do it.

What is Sneakerella About?

‘Sneakerella’ revolves around El, who works in a shoe store. The shop once belonged to his late mother but has been taken over by El’s stepfather, Bryan Terrell Clark. El dreams of being a professional sneaker designer but keeps his talents and designs a secret from his stepfather and stepbrothers, Zelly and Stacy. One day he meets Kira King, the daughter of Darius King, a sneaker tycoon and former basketball player. As El falls in love with Kira, he decides to pursue his goals and become a professional sneaker designer. If you want to know where to watch the sneaker-centered fairytale, here’s all you need to know!

Is Sneakerella on Netflix?

No, ‘Sneakerella’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer re-imagined fairytales like ‘A Cinderella Story‘ and ‘DJ Cinderella.’ Both the movies are contemporary takes on the classic story of Cinderella.

Is Sneakerella on Hulu?

For $13.99 per month, you can watch ‘Sneakerella’ by buying Hulu’s Disney add-on here. Alternatively, you can check out similar movies like ‘Pan‘ and ‘The Secret Garden.’

Is Sneakerella on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime does not have ‘Sneakerella.’ Instead, subscribers of the platform can utilize their membership to watch a contemporary musical take on a classic fairytale that is ‘Cinderella.’ You can also check out ‘Beauty And The Beast,’ a 2014 adaptation of the eponymous fairytale, here.

Is Sneakerella on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not offer ‘Sneakerella,’ but do not let that disappoint you. The platform’s video library hosts several fairytale adaptations, like the modern-day adaptation of Cinderella in ‘A Cinderella Story: Starstruck.’ You can also watch the magical retelling of Cinderella in ‘Ella Enchanted.’

Is Sneakerella on Disney+?

Yes, ‘Sneakerella’ is available on Disney+. You can watch the movie here!

Where to Watch Sneakerella Online?

Since ‘Sneakerella’ is an exclusive Disney+ production, it is not available on other platforms.

How to Stream Sneakerella for Free?

Disney+ does not offer any free trials that can be used to watch the movie. Having said that, we request our readers to not use illegal platforms to see the film. Paying for subscriptions helps those involved in the making of your favorite movies.

