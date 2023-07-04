Is Sound of Freedom on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on true events, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is a biographical action movie starring Jim Caviezel as a Special Agent who quits his job to take on the mission of rescuing children from human traffickers and cartels in Colombia. Co-written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde, besides Caviezel, the film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, Kurt Fuller, Gary Basaraba, and José Zúñiga.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics as it captures the events of an incredible true story in a gripping way, thanks to its direction and cast members’ brilliant performances. So, if you find yourself curious to know more about it, we have got you covered!

What is Sound of Freedom About?

The narrative of ‘Sound of Freedom’ follows a Special Agent named Tim Ballard who quits his job in US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and decides to turn into a vigilante, embarking on a dangerous mission to go against cartels and human traffickers deep into the Colombian jungle. As he puts his life on the line, Tim races against time to rescue hundreds of kids held captive by the traffickers. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Jim Caviezel starrer yourself!

Is Sound of Freedom on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to other alternatives, including ‘I Am All Girls‘ and ‘Yara.’

Is Sound of Freedom on HBO Max?

We hate to tell you that ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not included in HBO Max’s massive content catalog. However, don’t let it stop you from enjoying some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers. You may enjoy watching ‘Extortion.’

Is Sound of Freedom on Hulu?

No, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Although, you can turn to similar movies on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Girl in the Bunker.’

Is Sound of Freedom on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not accessible in its library. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into films along a similar line, such as ‘The Whistleblower‘ and ‘Girl Next.’

Where to Watch Sound of Freedom Online?

As of writing, ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you can’t watch the Alejandro Monteverde directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. On the other hand, if you wish to enjoy the action drama movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Sound of Freedom For Free?

Unfortunately, since ‘Sound of Freedom’ is unavailable on any streaming platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on a streamer offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

