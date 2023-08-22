Is Star Wars Ahsoka on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A spin-off of ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka‘ is a science fiction action series that revolves around the titular character who investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy that is left vulnerable after the fall of the Empire. Created by Dave Filoni, the show features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, and Ray Stevenson. If you have been following the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise and are familiar with its universe, you must be eager to learn more about this series. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information!

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the narrative focuses on the former Jedi Knight named Ahsoka Tano who makes it her mission to save the vulnerable galaxy from falling apart. In order to do so, she embarks on a dangerous mission across the galaxy and begins investigating an emerging threat in order to get rid of it for good. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ yourself!

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka on Netflix?

No, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the platform does offer similar shows that might interest you the same, such as ‘Lost in Space‘ and ‘Another Life.’

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+?

Yes, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is indeed available on Disney+. You can use your subscription to watch the action-adventure show on the streamer right here!

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not house ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ on its platform. However, the platform can be utilized to watch other alternatives. We recommend you check out ‘Doom Patrol.’

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka on Hulu?

Although ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive library, the streaming platform does provide other sci-fi shows you can turn to. If you are interested in such shows, we recommend you watch ‘Firefly‘ and ‘Lost in Space.’

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ on its expansive platform. However, you have the option to tune into similar shows that the streaming giant houses, including ‘Stargate Atlantis‘ and ‘Hyperdrive.’

Where to Watch Star Wars: Ahsoka Online?

Apart from Disney+, you don’t have any other option to watch ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer to catch all the episodes instantly!

How to Stream Star Wars: Ahsoka for Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial to any of its subscribers. This simply means that there is no way for you to stream ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ for free, as of now. All you can do is wait for the sci-fi series to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we urge our readers to stray away from any illegal means to watch the series and instead, pay for the relevant subscriptions and support the art of cinema.

