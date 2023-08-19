Where Was Star Wars Ahsoka Filmed?

A spin-off of the series ‘The Mandalorian‘ and a part of the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise, Disney+’s ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is a science fiction action drama series developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the narrative chronicles the adventures of the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano who investigates a potential threat to the vulnerable galaxy and attempts to do everything she can to prevent the galaxy’s destruction. Ahsoka first made an appearance in ‘The Mandalorian,’ where she got into a duel with Morgan Elsbeth and made her objective very clear that she was hunting for a bigger fish — Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss Imperial leader and a major antagonist from ‘Star Wars Rebels.’

Featuring compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, and Ray Stevenson, the show unfolds in different kinds of futuristic settings — whether it is the spacecraft in which the protagonist travels through space or the all too familiar and interesting exterior sites associated with the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. So, if you are eager to find out where ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is filmed, allow us to get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

Star Wars: Ahsoka Filming Locations

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the action-adventure series commenced in May 2022 under the working title ‘Stormcrow’ and wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that feature in the Disney+ show!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, with the production team making the most of the county’s vast and versatile landscapes. The MBS Media Campus at 1600 Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Manhattan Beach, which is situated in the southwestern part of the county, serves as the primary production location for the Rosario Dawson starrer.

Considered the home to LA’s largest and best-equipped 15 sound stages, the MBS Media Campus also consists of a New York Street backlot, production offices with convenient stage access, and several other signature amenities that enhance the production experience for filmmakers of different kinds of projects. This makes the film studio one of the most sought-after filming sites in Los Angeles County.

Moreover, the familiar train yard location in the city of El Segundo, which lies on Santa Monica Bay, also features heavily in many key scenes of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka.’ The same location is a frequent backdrop in other productions in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, such as ‘The Mandalorian.’ During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in late July 2023, Rosario Dawson, who portrays Ahsoka Tano, elaborated on her experience of shooting the action series. She stated, “When we walked onto the Ahsoka set, I would say, ‘We’ve come a long way from Sin City’s tape on the floor to the Volume,’ and it’s been pretty remarkable watching how all of the tech and the ways we do it change.”

Dawson further expanded on the same, “We filmed in tandem the whole time. It was a six-month shoot, and it probably would’ve been a year had we not had two different crews filming multiple different episodes at the same time. So it was a lot, and it was constantly being jumbled around, but Dave made pre-vises or pre-animations for the entirety of each episode. He brought that over from his animation work, but he wouldn’t let us really watch it.” Other than ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ Los Angeles County has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Avengers,’ Transformers,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’

