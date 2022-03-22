Is Starstruck Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed?

Created by Rose Matafeo, ‘Starstruck’ is a comedy series that follows the life of Jessie, a young woman from New Zealand in her 20s juggling two jobs in London, where she shares a flat with her best friend, Kate. However, Jessie’s life soon takes a wild turn when she hooks up with a stranger, Tom, on New Year’s Eve only to discover later that the person she had a one-night stand with is a renowned film star. The narrative follows the aftermath of that incident as what Jessie thinks would make for an amusing anecdote, turns into something entirely different.

The series embodies the genre of romcom through its hilarious and gripping narrative. Moreover, the breathtakingly beautiful setting also gives the storyline an element of authenticity. So, it is natural for you to wonder whether ‘Starstruck’ is shot on-location and if the storyline has any basis in reality. Let’s dive in and find out, shall we?

Is Starstruck a True Story?

No, ‘Starstruck’ is not based on a true story. The creator and protagonist of the sitcom, Rose Matafeo (Jessie), is a real-life flatmate to Emma Sidi (Kate) in London. As for the inspiration and idea for the plot, it was birthed partially from a group of Rose’s Kiwi friends. One night, they ran into a well-known Hollywood actor in a London pub and hung out with him the entire night.

As far as the other part of inspiration is concerned, Rose sat down for a virtual interview with Glasgow Times in April 2021 and said that she had many people ask if the story of Jessie and Tom in the series was something that she personally went through in her life. Well, she answered that question once and for all by denying it, saying that she is just obsessed with classic romantic comedies, particularly from the 90s.

She expanded on this a bit further, “So it’s kind of working backwards from there, and finding the premise that I think fits in with my strengths as a performer, knowing that I’d be in it, and my background.” So, although ‘Starstruck’ is mostly driven by a fictional narrative, it would be safe to say that some real-life incidents and Rose’s experiences while growing up played a huge role in influencing the storyline.

Where is Starstruck Filmed?

‘Starstruck’ is filmed mostly on location in the English capital of London, and the fact that it is set in East London just makes the narrative feel and look even more authentic and real. Principal photography for the second season commenced around May 2021. Providing you with some aesthetic backdrops of the city while maintaining a bit of a somber undertone, the sitcom does a good job at making the audience curious to know about the specific locations that were used to complement the narrative. If you are one such viewer, we have all the information you need!

London, England

Since most of the sequences for ‘Starstruck’ are filmed on location, the cast and crew members move across London for getting the appropriate backdrops for different scenes. London, apart from being the capital and largest city of England, is known for its strong influence on its art, education, commerce, health care, tourism, entertainment, fashion, media, communications, and finance, which is why it has often been called “the Capital of the World.”

With so much diversity in the landscape, London has doubled as a filming site for numerous hit productions over the years. ‘The Dark Knight‘ and ‘Tenet‘ are just a few out of many movies and television productions that make the best use of the backdrops of this stunning city.

