Is Survive the Night Based on a True Story?

The possibility of encountering danger in the most unlikely places is precisely what keeps people worried and on the edge. However, if the site happens to be your own house, the volatility of the situation can easily double. ‘Survive the Night’ showcases the story of an estranged father and son who find themselves unprepared and unarmed against two criminals who enter their house in the dead of the night. With the son’s daughter and wife held at gunpoint, both father and son find ways to absolve their family of the menacing threat that can upend their lives forever. Helmed by Matt Eskandari, the action thriller creates explosive stand-offs and thrilling sequences, leaving viewers waiting for more.

When two criminals enter Doctor Rich’s house in the dead of the night and threaten him to remove the bullet from one of the criminal’s legs, his father, Frank, decides to fight back. The movie features Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Shea Buckner, Tyler Jon Olson and Lydia Hull. While the premise is focused on a riveting stand-off between the family and the criminals, it does not fail to address the emotional turmoil that continues to keep the family at bay. As such, the movie focuses on not just one but several pertinent topics that may have life-like similarities. Naturally, viewers wonder whether or not the movie’s characters really do exist. Luckily, we have all the answers you are looking for.

Is Survive the Night a True Story?

No, ‘Survive the Night’ is not based on a true story. The movie is directed by Matt Eskandari and written by Doug Wolfe. The story emanates life-like occurrences with violent home invasions that can follow life-threatening circumstances leading viewers to wonder whether or not the story comes from real-life cases. Despite the grave issues of house burglary and home invasions featured in ‘Survive the Night’, the premise is entirely fictional. The movie features a retired sheriff Frank who is on sour terms with his son.

On the other hand, Rich is a doctor trying to rise from the ashes after he had to face a burgeoning malpractice suit. However, even when the two face interpersonal issues, they come together to defeat the criminals who have invaded their house. When the criminal brother duo decides to rob a garage, chaos ensues as the owner tries to fight back and one of the brothers gets shot in the leg in the process.

Caught off-guard, both son and father are unarmed and unprepared to handle the risky situation that arises when these two criminals invade their house. When one of the criminals threatens Rich to start operating and retrieve the bullet from his brother’s leg, Frank takes the scalpel needed to conduct the operation and begins to fight back.

Statistics by the FBI determine that a burglar can strike a house within every thirty seconds in the USA. As such, as many as two burglaries can happen every minute across the nation. As such, the possibility of an unpredictable home invasion isn’t out of the ordinary. Since the movie focuses on Rich and Frank having to deal with extraordinary circumstances, viewers are led to wonder whether or not the narrative is based on true crimes, especially when home invasions are so common.

However, despite its life-like occurrences that continue to affect a number of people across the country, the movie is based on a fictional story that showcases the brevity and courage of a family in light of an unexpected turn of events. Therefore, despite the fact that ‘Survive the Night’ may seem to emulate the events of real-life crimes, it is still fictional and as such, creators had the ability to use creative liberties and accentuate the storyline as per their choice.

