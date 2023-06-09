Is Tex Mex Motors Scripted or Real?

Netflix’s ‘Tex Mex Motors’ is a reality series focused on a group of car restoration experts who have decided to try a brand-new model of business so as to hopefully turn in maximum profit. However, the road to success is far from smooth, and the challenges they face in making their dreams real are certainly enough to give anyone pause. While the show has received much love from lovers of automobiles, there are a few who cannot help but wonder just how much of what we see on the screen is accurate. Is the Netflix series as genuine as one might think, or have certain events been fabricated? Well, here is what we know about the same!

Is Tex Mex Motors Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘Tex Mex Motors’ is scripted. The events on the screen seem genuine, despite some unexpected drama and flair that we get to see. One of the biggest reasons behind our trust in the series is the fact that almost all of the six cast members are indeed working in the field of car restoration in one way or the other, and their areas of expertise line up with their roles in the series.

In fact, there are many concerns put forward by some of the cast that also add to the genuineness of the show. While many of us are used to seeing on-screen experts using their skills to do some fantastic work, the Netflix show also shed light on concerns shared by people like Jaime Hjelm, who, while in love with her craft, was not happy about the amount of work that had to be done by everyone. After all, working for over 10 hours every day of the week can take a toll on anyone.

This particular point is one of the focal points in season 1 as the group’s future is shown hanging in how the members of the group feel about working so much and if they thought the profit was worth the enormous amount of work they put in. This is certainly realistic and relatable for many in the public as the whole arc also points out car restoration’s grueling and laborious nature. The easy shock of the real world that this dream ride faced in the first season only serves to deepen one’s trust in the validity of the on-screen events.

Indeed, not all is sun and roses for the people in the show, and we even get to see the possible dangers that one might face with such a business model. While scouting vehicles in Juarez, Mexico, Scooter Wreyton and Rob “Rabbit” Pitts often find themselves in trouble that one might expect. Not only were they stopped by Mexico’s law enforcement in the show, but they also had to dodge some physical attacks from people who did not initially know what they two were actually up to, thinking that they might be up to no good as they would often peek into private properties in search of cars and once had to defend themselves from a concerned neighbor after they tried to get into a vehicle that they had bought an had been sitting in the same place for quite some time.

While not many might expect much drama in a show like ‘Tex Mex Motors, ‘ it has its share of ups and downs that only highlight the show’s genuineness. From concerns about their unique business model to a scramble to frantically trying to reach their target, the show certainly is a good insight into the struggles of start-ups and how even the best in the country have to keep practical concerns in mind, no matter how tempting a dream might be.

