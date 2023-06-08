Where is Netflix’s Tex Mex Motors Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Tex Mex Motors’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of professionals who deal with the radical restoration and transformation of scrapped cars as they have the ability to turn junkers into jewels. In each episode, we are taken on a journey with a team of pros who collect some old or scrappy cars from Mexico and take them to El Paso to work on them and transform them into something new as well as exquisite.

The feel-good and lively series unfolds in Mexico and Texas, as mentioned above, especially in an automobile restoration store where the professionals work their magic and turn the old cars into brand-new ones. So, many of you might be wondering about the actual filming sites of ‘Tex Mex Motors.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details regarding the same!

Tex Mex Motors Filming Locations

‘Tex Mex Motors’ is filmed in Mexico and Texas, specifically in El Paso and Celeste. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly commenced in early April 2022 and wrapped up about four months later, in August of the same year. Now, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the professionals do what they do best in the Netflix series!

Mexico

First and foremost, the team of professionals travels all the way to Mexico to look for scrappy cars that they can restore in their magical ways. In the backdrop, you can see the unique landscape of Mexico, adding more depth to the visuals of ‘Tex Mex Motors.’ Officially known as the United Mexican States, Mexico’s roadway network is known to be quite extensive, as there are numerous multi-lane expressways that you might spot in various scenes of the Netflix show. Moreover, since there are many exterior shots of Mexico throughout the show, it is highly likely that you might see some popular landmarks in the backdrop, such as the Plaza de la Constitución, the Chapultepec Castle, the National Museum of Anthropology, and the Plaza de las Tres Culturas.

Texas

The professionals bring the collected old cars to Texas, mainly to the city of El Paso. Also known as Sun City, it serves as a pivotal production location for many important sequences of ‘Tex Mex Motors.’ Furthermore, the filming unit sets up camp in and around Zachary Customs at 8221 Co Road 1084 in the city of Celeste as the professionals give attention to detail while transforming the cars in the auto restoration service center. Reportedly, they were spotted recording a few additional portions for the show in the other locales of the West Texas region as well.

Read More: Best Street Racing Movies