Is The Amazing Maurice on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2001 novel titled ‘The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents’ by Terry Pratchett, ‘The Amazing Maurice’ is an animated fantasy comedy movie that puts the spotlight on the titular character as he assembles a group of talking rats to bring his money-making scam to fruition. Directed by Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann, the comedy film’s animated characters get their voices from some of the popular names in the industry, including Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, and Himesh Patel.

The animated film opened to mostly favorable reviews by critics as they labeled it as a solid novel adaptation, making it something worth considering to watch with family. Its lighthearted humor and impressive animations might tempt you to want to learn more about ‘The Amazing Maurice.’ Well, if that’s the case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

What is The Amazing Maurice About?

The narrative follows Maurice, an amazing streetwise ginger cat who masterminds a genius money-making scam and also befriends many talking rats. So, to get their plot underway, he and his team of rodents go to the town of Bad Blintz. However, when they cross paths with a bookworm named Malicia, their plan simply goes down the drain. Now that you are more interested than ever in watching the movie yourself, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Amazing Maurice on Netflix?

Despite Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, ‘The Amazing Maurice’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. However, you can choose to watch similar animated movies that Netflix houses, such as ‘Pets United‘ and ‘Animal Crackers.’

Is The Amazing Maurice on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might not have access to ‘The Amazing Maurice,’ but they can make the most of their subscription and watch other animated films, including ‘Bee Movie‘ and ‘Scoob!.’

Is The Amazing Maurice on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘The Amazing Maurice’ on its platform. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to other alternatives that the streamer offers, like ‘Spy Cat‘ and ‘Ozzy.’

Is The Amazing Maurice on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘The Amazing Maurice’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar animated movies that you can watch using your subscription. We recommend you check out ‘Cats‘ and ‘Sheep & Wolves.’

Is The Amazing Maurice on Disney+?

Although ‘The Amazing Maurice’ is not a part of Disney+’s extensive catalog of content, you still have several options at your disposal when it comes to animated movies. You might enjoy watching ‘Zootopia‘ and ‘Bolt.’

Where to Watch The Amazing Maurice Online?

‘The Amazing Maurice’ has been released exclusively in theaters. This might be disappointing to those of you who were planning to watch it online as it is not available for streaming or purchasing at the moment. If you change your mind or prefer to watch Maurice in action on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Amazing Maurice For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘The Amazing Maurice’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of now, which simply means that currently, you cannot stream the comedy movie for free. But you can keep hoping that it gets made available on any of the online platforms offering a free trial for its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of looking for illegal ways to watch it for free.

