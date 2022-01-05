Is The Amazing Race on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, ‘The Amazing Race’ is an adventure reality game show franchise in which participants race against each other in teams as they travel the world. As the show progresses, the teams get eliminated towards the end of a leg for arriving late or underperforming. The show has been airing since 2001 and has received thirteen Primetime Emmy Awards. With such an impressive record to its credit, its fan circle is only growing with time. So if you’re a fan and are wondering whether you can watch this show online, we have a few updates for you.

What Is The Amazing Race About?

‘The Amazing Race’ is a competition defined by “the survival of the fittest.” The race takes place in sections of two called legs. The teams are asked to follow clues in foreign areas and interact with the locals to have a better understanding of where the clues could lead to. In addition, they have to perform challenges usually rooted in the culture of the location they’re in at that very moment.

The game provides a lot of flexibility in terms of the transport used by the participants. They can use airplanes, trucks, helicopters, taxicabs, bicycles, cars, buses, trains, boats, and by foot. According to their performances, the teams get eliminated at the end of a leg. It happens mostly when they fail to reach their designated Pit Stops on time. When three teams remain, the first one to cross the finish line wins.

Is The Amazing Race on Netflix?

You might be disappointed to know that Netflix currently does not have the show in its catalog. You can browse through its existing list and check out shows like ‘Survivor’ and ‘Alone.’

Is The Amazing Race on Amazon Prime Video?

‘The Amazing Race’ is currently available for subscribers of the platform. If you’ve already registered, you can watch the show here!

Is The Amazing Race on Hulu?

If you’re an existing member of Hulu, you can watch ‘The Amazing Race’ on Hulu. You can go to the platform and stream it here!

Is The Amazing Race on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘The Amazing Race’ in its list of current offerings, but there are other reality shows you can opt for, such as ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down‘ and ‘The Bachelor.’

Where to Watch The Amazing Race Online?

‘The Amazing Race’ is a CBS show which means that new episodes also release on CBS’ official website. If you want to watch it live, you can do so on websites such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream. If you also have a subscription to Paramount+, you can watch the show here. You can also watch the show on VOD platforms like Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream The Amazing Race for Free?

YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Fubo TV provide first-time subscribers with free trial periods, so you can utilize these offers if you want to watch the show free of cost temporarily. But by ethical standards, it is deemed inappropriate to be using such means to access the plethora of movies and TV shows you want to view. We would always advise our readers to pay to watch their favorite content ensuring a smooth viewing experience.

Read More: Everything We Know About Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt