Is The Blackening on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Blackening’ is a comedy horror movie and is an adaptation of the 2018 eponymous short movie by the comedy troupe 3Peat. It revolves around a group of African American friends who decide to spend their weekend at a cabin in the woods, where they come face to face with a ruthless killer. Directed by Tim Story, the thriller film features hilarious onscreen performances from Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Perkins, and Antoinette Robertson.

Apart from being hilarious and scary at the same time, it also uses satire as a device to tackle important themes of racial stereotypes, which is one of the reasons why the movie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. If you are eager to learn more about this comedy horror film as well, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

What is The Blackening About?

Exploring the trope and stereotype that it is usually the Back guy that dies first in a horror movie, ‘The Blackening’ challenges the concept by including an all-Black group of friends at a cabin in the middle of the woods. There, they are threatened by a masked killer who demands that the friends rank each other in the order of their degrees of blackness. So, the group of friends must be street-smart and put their knowledge of horror movie tropes to good use to survive. Will all the seven individuals make it out alive or not? To find that out, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Blackening on Netflix?

It is highly unfortunate that Netflix does not provide its users with access to ‘The Blackening.’ But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant offers similar movies, such as ‘All My Friends Are Dead‘ and ‘Girls With Balls.’

Is The Blackening on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Blackening’ is not available on HBO Max. Instead, you can turn to other alternatives that are accessible on the streamer, including ‘The Faculty‘ and ‘The Cabin in the Woods.’

Is The Blackening on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘The Blackening’ on other platforms as it is not accessible on the streamer. Alternatively, we recommend you turn to similar films on Hulu, like ‘All My Friends Hate Me‘ and ‘Tucker & Dale vs. Evil.’

Is The Blackening on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘The Blackening’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, you can always make the most of your subscription and turn to other alternatives, such as ‘Here on Out‘ and ‘Killer Concept.’

Where to Watch The Blackening Online?

‘The Blackening’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now, which means you don’t have the option to watch it online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you cannot wait any longer to catch the film or want to watch it on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream The Blackening For Free?

Since ‘The Blackening’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the horror comedy movie for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. So, with that said, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from all the unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Is The Blackening Based on a True Story?