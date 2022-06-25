Is The Boy in the Striped Pajamas Based on a True Story?

Directed by Mark Herman (‘Hope Springs’), ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ (2008) is a Holocaust film. Set during World War II, the story revolves around the friendship between Bruno (Asa Butterfield), a German boy, and Shmuel, a Jewish boy. Bruno’s father, Ralf (David Thewlis), is sent to Nazi-occupied Poland from Berlin to take charge of a concentration camp and arrives with his family. One day, while exploring the surroundings, Bruno comes across a barbed-wire fence and meets Shmuel, who is on the other side. Neither boy is aware of the truth. Bruno thinks Shmuel and the others he sees beyond the fence are farmers and the striped uniforms they wear are pajamas, while Shmuel believes that his grandparents died after falling sick while coming to the camp.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ is at least partially about the persistence of innocence despite the overwhelming presence of cruelty, inhumanity, and genocide. If the film’s depictions of Nazi Germany, concentration camps, and the harrowing condition of the Jewish people have made you wonder whether it is inspired by true events, we got you covered.

Is The Boy in the Striped Pajamas a True Story?

No, ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ is not based on a true story. The film is the cinematic adaptation of Irish author John Boyne’s 2008 novel of the same name. Herman turned the novel into a script for the big screen. Boyne and Herman were represented by the same agency, and the latter was sent an early galley copy of the book before its publication. Herman realized that what was happening with this novel was different from the usual fare. Most novels that eventually become movies have their rights purchased at this point in the process of publication, but ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ didn’t. According to Herman, it was because of all the negative press associated with the book.

Herman was intrigued by the novel’s plot, which is told from the perspective of Bruno. He bought the rights for the book and developed a few drafts before Miramax came on board. In an interview with BBC Film Companion in 2009, Boyne spoke about how he came up with the story.

“The idea I had was these two boys [Bruno and Shmuel] sitting at a fence, talking to each other,” Boyne explained. “And I knew where the fence was, and I was interested in exploring the journey that would bring — Bruno particularly — to that point in the conversations he would have and the necessary end his story would reach.

Boyne continued, “I started off with an idea of a fable, and I started out with a tone of voice of writing it in the way that a nine-year-old would see it. But I didn’t think of in terms of a children’s book until about chapter three. And then, it sorts of occurred to me that I’m writing a children’s book here.

Although the story that both the film and novel versions of ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ tell is fictional, the setting is based on history. In the book, Ralf is the Commandant of Auschwitz, which was a collection of more than 40 concentration and elimination camps located in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Over the years, both the book and the film have received significant criticism for their portrayal of Nazi characters. Much of the criticism stems from the fact that the focus of the book and movie is the tragedy of the perpetrator, the SS Commandant, and his family, and not the victims of their atrocities. This, the critics argue, lowers the culpability of a character like Ralf and makes him appear sympathetic. According to a 2009 study performed by the London Jewish Cultural Centre, a survey showed about 75% of the people they spoke to believed that Boyne’s book was based on a true story. Some students even thought that the concentration camps were shut down for good after Bruno’s death. Art Spiegelman, the author of the graphic novel ‘Maus,’ stated while speaking at an event in Tennessee, US, that the students should read other Holocaust books instead of Boyne’s. “The guy [Boyne] didn’t do any research whatsoever,” Spiegelman said.

Addressing the criticism, Boyne told The Guardian in January 2022, “‘ The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is deliberately sub-titled ‘A Fable,’ a work of fiction with a moral at the center. From the start, I hoped it would inspire young people to begin their own study of the Holocaust, which in my case began at the age of 15 and continued in the decades that followed.”

Boyne is set to release ‘All The Broken Places,’ a sequel to’ The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas,’ in September 2022. The novel is written from the perspective of Bruno’s older sister Gretel, who is portrayed by Amber Beattie in the film. Clearly, ‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas,’ the film, draws many elements from real history, but it is ultimately not based on a true story.

