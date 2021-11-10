Is The Challenge: All Stars on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Presented by T. J. Lavin, ‘The Challenge: All Stars‘ is a reality competition series that brings the fiercest participants of ‘The Challenge’ together for a chance to win the grand prize money of half a million dollars. The competitors have to outperform each other in unprecedented challenges that demand physical agility as well mental awareness. Whoever can hold their nerves in tricky situations comes out on top and survives till the end. The reality competition show was first released on April 1, 2021, and is now in its second season. Curious to learn more about where the show can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is The Challenge: All Stars About?

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ pits former contestants of ‘The Challenge’ against one another in over-the-top challenges set in different locations across the globe such as Argentina’s Andes Mountains or Cancún, Mexico for a grand prize of $500,000. Packed with high voltage drama and action, the 10-episode series brings 22+ competitors with an indomitable spirit and the fearless desire to put themselves through the roughest challenges and outperform their fellow participants.

The competition is made more intense because of past relationships and rivalry. With unexpected challenges awaiting them, the group of some of the fiercest reality titans will stop at nothing to win the ultimate competition and take home half a million dollars. Only one participant will be standing at the end, but who will it be? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars.’ Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need for it.

Is The Challenge: All Stars on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of television shows does not include ‘The Challenge: All Stars.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can check for the show on other platforms, or they can instead watch reality shows like ‘Until Dawn‘ or ‘Hyperdrive.’

Is The Challenge: All Stars on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives to watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ since the action-adventure reality series is not accessible on the streamer. However, they can alternatively watch the original series — ‘The Challenge‘ — on the platform.

Is The Challenge: All Stars on Amazon Prime?

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering. However, you can still watch the reality television show with a Paramount+ add-on here!

Is The Challenge: All Stars on HBO Max?

Since’ ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ is not available on HBO Max, subscribers can instead watch ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down‘ or ‘Legendary.’

Where to Watch The Challenge: All Stars Online?

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ is a Paramount+ original show, so it is exclusively available on the streamer. If you have a subscription, you can watch your favorite contestants take part in action-packed challenges here.

How to Stream The Challenge: All Stars for Free?

Paramount+ comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, cord-cutters can use the offer to watch their favorite show free of charge. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

Read More: Where Is The Challenge: All Stars Filmed?